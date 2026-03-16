Marietta Man Killed in Powder Springs Train Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old Marietta man was killed early Saturday when his pickup truck became stuck on railroad tracks and was struck by a freight train in Powder Springs, according to Cobb County police.

The crash happened at about 2:47 a.m. March 14 on Brownsville Road west of Powder Springs-Dallas Road, the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit said.

Investigators said Diego Lamothe was driving a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma east on Brownsville Road as a Norfolk Southern freight train approached the crossing traveling south. Police said Lamothe drove onto the south shoulder, went around the crossing arms and tried to cross the tracks, where the truck became stuck.

The locomotive struck the left side of the Toyota, and both vehicles continued south along the tracks before coming to rest while still in contact near Lewis Road, according to police.

Lamothe was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family has been notified.

The train crew was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.