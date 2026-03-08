Yamaha to Relocate U.S. Subsidiary From California to Kennesaw

By Mark Woolsey

In a significant corporate relocation, Yamaha Motor Co. LTD. of Tokyo says it’ll relocate U.S. subsidiary Yamaha Corp. U.S.A. from Cypress, CA to Kennesaw.

The Japanese behemoth says the relocation will happen in phases, between the end of 2026 and the close of 2028.

The company is showcasing the move as a way of enhancing asset efficiency and improving profitability in its U.S. division. In a news release, it chalked up the relocation to cost increases resulting from U.S. tariffs and “changes in the market environment.”

Yamaha says it also plans to proceed with the sale of all of its fixed assets in Cypress, including land, offices and warehouses.

The U.S. division of Yamaha was established in California in 1979, but over time the Marine and Motorsports divisions were relocated here from the west coast.The company didn’t provide numbers as to how many employees still work in Cypress, or how many would make a move to Georgia. In addition, no mention of any resulting layoffs was