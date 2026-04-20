Agenda for the April 20 Smyrna City Council meeting

A meeting of the Smyrna Mayor and City Council will take place this evening, April 20, 2026 at A. Max Bacon City Hall, 2800 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30080.

Agenda items include a mixed-use development with three multi-family units and 1,680 sq. ft. of office space on Roswell Street, and amendments to the city’s ordinance regarding mobile food vendors.

There will be a pre-meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Admin Conference Room , followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

To read the complete agenda packet, with supporting documents for the agenda items, visit this link.

Agenda for the Regular Mayor and City Council Meeting

Mayor and Council

Derek Norton, Mayor

Tim Gould, Mayor Pro Tem (Ward 6)

Glenn Pickens (Ward 1)

Latonia P. Hines (Ward 2)

Travis Lindley (Ward 3)

Charles “Corkey” Welch (Ward 4)

Susan Wilkinson (Ward 5)

Rickey N. Oglesby, Jr. (Ward 7)

Staff

City Attorney: Scott Cochran

City Administrator: Mike L. Jones

Deputy City Administrator / CFO: Kristin Robinson

City Clerk: Heather K. Peacon-Corn

I. Ceremonial Matters

Roll Call Call to Order Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance Pastor Matt Koehn, Water Stone Church (1464 Spring St) Agenda Changes Mayoral Report Proclamations and Presentations

II. Discussion / Action Items

Public comment during this portion of the agenda must be limited to matters on the agenda for action. Speakers should sign up with the City Clerk, come to the podium when called, state name and address for the record, and adhere to a five (5) minute time limit for public hearings.

Community Development Items Z26-001 Public Hearing – Rezoning Request Z26-001 – Allow rezoning from GC to MU-Conditional for a mixed-use development with three multi-family units and 1,680 sq. ft. of office space – 0.28 acres – Land Lot 634 – 1715 Roswell Street – Anthony Obboye

Ward 2 Councilmember – Latonia P. Hines Privilege License and Show Cause Hearing Formal Business ORD2026-004 – Code Amendment to Chapter 22 (Businesses), Article VIII (Mobile Food Vendors), regarding application processing, appeals, suspension, and revocation; authorization for Mayor to execute documents.

Citywide Consent Agenda MIN2026-069 – Approval of April 1, 2026 Committee of the Whole Meeting Minutes MIN2026-071 – Approval of April 6, 2026 Pre-Council Meeting Minutes MIN2026-073 – Approval of April 6, 2026 Mayor and Council Meeting Minutes ATH2026-047 – Approval of Sunday street closures for the Smyrna Market

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley ATH2026-049 – Approval to renew multiple insurance policies (Traveler’s, Corvus, Global Aerospace, Sirius America) with Oakbridge/Saville as broker; total $1,332,564.64; authorize Mayor to execute documents.

Citywide

III. Citizen Participation

Public comment during this portion must be limited to matters within the jurisdiction of the City Council. Speakers must sign up with the City Clerk and are limited to three (3) minutes. No action may be taken unless the item is on the agenda.

Public Comment Ward and Staff Reports Adjournment

Facilities are provided throughout City Hall for the convenience of persons with disabilities.

This meeting was properly noticed and posted in accordance with O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 at the following locations: the City of Smyrna website (www.smyrnaga.gov) and City Hall, 2800 King Street SE, notice boards.

Facilities are provided throughout City Hall for the convenience of persons with disabilities.

This meeting was properly noticed and posted in accordance with O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 at the following locations: the City of Smyrna website (www.smyrnaga.gov), and City Hall, 2800 King Street SE, notice boards.