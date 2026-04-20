Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 10 to April 16

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Posted By: Nor April 20, 2026

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

  • 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10558C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

KASTAWAYS

  • 795 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3689
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17948
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SUBWAY # 37869 (INSIDE WALMART)

  • 210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19900C
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

ARBY’S #6621

  • 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4446
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

PAPPASITO’S CANTINA

  • 2788 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4910
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #1219

  • 1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4935
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-288C
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL

  • 4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13615
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

MCDONALD’S (INSIDE CHEVRON)#12866

  • 5115 DALLAS HWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4492
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004316
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SUBWAY #54123

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004738
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SMOOTHIE KING

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005096
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

NATTY’S JAMAICAN AND SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT

  • 680 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005758
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD

  • 4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005770
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

ISLAND SMOOTHIE BAR

  • 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006540
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

COFY

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006609
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

PALETERIA LA VILLA

  • 2425 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006963
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS

  • 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

JUMPING WORLD USA

  • 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 224 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002082
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

SABOR DO BRAZIL

  • 2800 DELK RD SE STE E MARIETTA, GA 30067-3234
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-6234
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

JUICE BAR PARADISE

  • 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004513
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

COLDSTONE CREAMERY

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005741
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW

  • 2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-6587
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

  • 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-209C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

GORIN’S CAFE AT GALLERIA

  • 400 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3182
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002428
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA

  • 26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001670
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1010 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003835
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS

  • 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003900
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

RU SAN’S

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003946
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

WILLIE RAE’S SOCIAL HOUSE

  • 25 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006226
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BAKED BEAR, THE

  • 440 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 32 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006468
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006641
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 7 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006815
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS – BASE

  • 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006922
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

SOUTHERN SASS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

  • 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006923
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHELOS TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA – BASE

  • 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007158
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

!!J ALEXANDER’S

  • 455 LEGENDS PL STE 872 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007271
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

!!ANTIKA

  • 34 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007358
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002247
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420

  • 5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26478
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS #349086

  • 3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26038
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001078
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

JULIA’S #2

  • 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9313
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001054
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

TWIN PEAKS KENNESAW

  • 2475 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001480
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119

  • 810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25198C
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

CHINA DOLL RESTAURANT THE

  • 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 4-5 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17741
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KEHELEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 1985 KEMP RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1362
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-274C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8849
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13805C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR

  • 113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004009
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

QUEEN TEA

  • 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005055
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

THREE ROSES TAVERN

  • 105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005497
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

MANGO BICHE MIA

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005727
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KIOSCO

  • 48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005729
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

EGGHOLIC

  • 490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006351
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 1 PIZZA/SALSA AISLE 108

  • 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001037
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 2 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL SOUTH

  • 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4999
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001038
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 3 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL EAST

  • 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001039
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

  • 224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17515C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

ASHER & ROSE GROCERS

  • 45 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001992
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

EL JINETE MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2

  • 4681 WOODSTOCK RD STE 440 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5020
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE & MARGARITA BAR

  • 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7212
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003214
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

  • 3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005905
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

LEVANT OVEN

  • 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006807
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!TENKU SUSHI ELEVATION

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1900 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006886
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!FISH FILLET DELIGHT & WINGS

  • 3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007317
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!CHINA MOON

  • 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007442
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

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