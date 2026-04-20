Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 10 to April 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA
- 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10558C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
KASTAWAYS
- 795 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17948
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
SUBWAY # 37869 (INSIDE WALMART)
- 210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19900C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
ARBY’S #6621
- 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4446
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
PAPPASITO’S CANTINA
- 2788 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4910
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #1219
- 1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4935
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-288C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL
- 4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
MCDONALD’S (INSIDE CHEVRON)#12866
- 5115 DALLAS HWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4492
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004316
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
SUBWAY #54123
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004738
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
SMOOTHIE KING
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005096
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
NATTY’S JAMAICAN AND SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT
- 680 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005758
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005770
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
ISLAND SMOOTHIE BAR
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006540
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
COFY
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006609
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
PALETERIA LA VILLA
- 2425 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006963
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026
JUMPING WORLD USA
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 224 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002082
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026
SABOR DO BRAZIL
- 2800 DELK RD SE STE E MARIETTA, GA 30067-3234
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6234
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026
JUICE BAR PARADISE
- 1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004513
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026
COLDSTONE CREAMERY
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005741
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026
DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW
- 2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6587
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
- 2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-209C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
GORIN’S CAFE AT GALLERIA
- 400 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3182
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002428
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA
- 26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001670
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1010 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003835
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS
- 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003900
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
RU SAN’S
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003946
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
WILLIE RAE’S SOCIAL HOUSE
- 25 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006226
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
BAKED BEAR, THE
- 440 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 32 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006468
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006641
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 7 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006815
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS – BASE
- 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006922
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
SOUTHERN SASS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006923
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
CHELOS TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA – BASE
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007158
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
!!J ALEXANDER’S
- 455 LEGENDS PL STE 872 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007271
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
!!ANTIKA
- 34 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026
BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002247
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420
- 5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26478
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS #349086
- 3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26038
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
ATAMI GRILL SUSHI
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001078
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
JULIA’S #2
- 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9313
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001054
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
TWIN PEAKS KENNESAW
- 2475 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001480
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119
- 810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25198C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
CHINA DOLL RESTAURANT THE
- 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 4-5 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17741
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
KEHELEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1985 KEMP RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-274C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8849
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13805C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR
- 113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004009
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
QUEEN TEA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005055
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
THREE ROSES TAVERN
- 105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005497
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
MANGO BICHE MIA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005727
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
KIOSCO
- 48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005729
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
EGGHOLIC
- 490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006351
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026
KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 1 PIZZA/SALSA AISLE 108
- 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001037
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 2 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL SOUTH
- 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4999
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001038
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 3 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL EAST
- 3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001039
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17515C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
ASHER & ROSE GROCERS
- 45 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001992
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
EL JINETE MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2
- 4681 WOODSTOCK RD STE 440 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5020
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE & MARGARITA BAR
- 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7212
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003214
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005905
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
LEVANT OVEN
- 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006807
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
!!TENKU SUSHI ELEVATION
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1900 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006886
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
!!FISH FILLET DELIGHT & WINGS
- 3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007317
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
!!CHINA MOON
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 220 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007442
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026
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