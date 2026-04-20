Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from April 10 to April 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10558C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

KASTAWAYS

795 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17948

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SUBWAY # 37869 (INSIDE WALMART)

210 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19900C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

ARBY’S #6621

4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4446

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

PAPPASITO’S CANTINA

2788 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4910

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #1219

1410 DURA DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4935

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

KINCAID ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1410 KINCAID RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6434

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-288C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL

4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

MCDONALD’S (INSIDE CHEVRON)#12866

5115 DALLAS HWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4492

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004316

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SUBWAY #54123

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004738

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

SMOOTHIE KING

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005096

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

NATTY’S JAMAICAN AND SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT

680 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 180 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005758

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD

4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005770

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

ISLAND SMOOTHIE BAR

4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006540

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

COFY

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006609

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

PALETERIA LA VILLA

2425 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006963

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS

2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001227

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

JUMPING WORLD USA

4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 224 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

SABOR DO BRAZIL

2800 DELK RD SE STE E MARIETTA, GA 30067-3234

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6234

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

JUICE BAR PARADISE

1453 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004513

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

COLDSTONE CREAMERY

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005741

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2026

DAIRY QUEEN OF KENNESAW

2561 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6587

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

2111 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-209C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

GORIN’S CAFE AT GALLERIA

400 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 180 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3182

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002428

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA

26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001670

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1010 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003835

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS

2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003900

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

RU SAN’S

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE H-10 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003946

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

WILLIE RAE’S SOCIAL HOUSE

25 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006226

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BAKED BEAR, THE

440 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 32 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006468

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHELO’S TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006641

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS & KWALITY ICE-CREAM (INDIAN CUISINE)

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 7 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006815

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CATERED SOUTHERN EVENTS – BASE

2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006922

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

SOUTHERN SASS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

2045 ATTIC PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-7610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006923

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

CHELOS TAQUERIA Y NEVERIA – BASE

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007158

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

!!J ALEXANDER’S

455 LEGENDS PL STE 872 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007271

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

!!ANTIKA

34 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2026

BRUMBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

815 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002247

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #420

5100 DALLAS HWY STE 330 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26478

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS #349086

3139 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26038

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1631

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001078

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

JULIA’S #2

1869 COBB PKWY S STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9313

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001054

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

TWIN PEAKS KENNESAW

2475 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001480

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE #1119

810 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25198C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

CHINA DOLL RESTAURANT THE

1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 4-5 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17741

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KEHELEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1985 KEMP RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-274C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KEMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

865 CORNER RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8849

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13805C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

ON NORTH, EATERY AND BAR

113 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004009

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

QUEEN TEA

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005055

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

THREE ROSES TAVERN

105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005497

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

MANGO BICHE MIA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005727

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KIOSCO

48 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005729

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

EGGHOLIC

490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006351

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 1 PIZZA/SALSA AISLE 108

3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 2 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL SOUTH

3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4999

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001038

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

KSU-COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS-CON 3 SOCCER GEORGIAN GRILL EAST

3200 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001039

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

TASSA AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

224 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7560

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17515C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

ASHER & ROSE GROCERS

45 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001992

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

EL JINETE MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2

4681 WOODSTOCK RD STE 440 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5020

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE & MARGARITA BAR

2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7212

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003214

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005905

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

LEVANT OVEN

1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006807

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!TENKU SUSHI ELEVATION

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1900 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006886

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!FISH FILLET DELIGHT & WINGS

3861 SINIARD ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2741

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007317

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2026

!!CHINA MOON