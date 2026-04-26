Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 26, 2026, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that has developed across portions of north and central Georgia this morning, capable of reducing visibilities to one-half of a mile or less through 10 a.m. Be cautious if out and about this morning, and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:14 am, 61 °F L: 59 ° H: 63 ° Feels like 62 °F ° mist Humidity: 97 % Pressure: 1012 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:54 am Sunset: 8:17 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from Norm Precipitation 2026-03-01 78 47 62.5 10.6 0 2026-03-02 77 51 64 11.8 0 2026-03-03 63 49 56 3.6 T 2026-03-04 75 53 64 11.3 0 2026-03-05 81 59 70 17.1 T 2026-03-06 83 60 71.5 18.3 0.94 2026-03-07 83 62 72.5 19.1 0.69 2026-03-08 69 62 65.5 11.8 0.08 2026-03-09 78 59 68.5 14.6 0.84 2026-03-10 81 60 70.5 16.3 T 2026-03-11 82 64 73 18.6 0 2026-03-12 71 45 58 3.4 0.75 2026-03-13 68 41 54.5 -0.4 0 2026-03-14 78 48 63 7.9 0 2026-03-15 72 55 63.5 8.1 0.01 2026-03-16 69 34 51.5 -4.1 0.72 2026-03-17 48 29 38.5 -17.4 0 2026-03-18 57 33 45 -11.1 0 2026-03-19 69 39 54 -2.3 0 2026-03-20 77 46 61.5 4.9 0 2026-03-21 84 59 71.5 14.7 0 2026-03-22 84 59 71.5 14.4 0 2026-03-23 81 55 68 10.7 0 2026-03-24 70 51 60.5 3 0 2026-03-25 69 51 60 2.2 0 2026-03-26 80 54 67 9 0 2026-03-27 84 60 72 13.7 0 2026-03-28 70 49 59.5 1 0 2026-03-29 65 45 55 -3.7 0 2026-03-30 73 59 66 7 T 2026-03-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”