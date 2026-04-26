Cobb County Adds 44 New Business Licenses in Late April

Cobb County recorded 44 new business licenses during the past week, with a notable mix of service-based startups, health-related providers, and personal care businesses. Marietta continues to anchor much of the activity, while Atlanta mailing addresses—particularly in the Cumberland/Vinings corridor, which is already the county’s most intense employment center.
A significant share of new licenses are in consulting, home services, and healthcare. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized medical services (including chiropractic care, podiatry, and home health) suggest continued growth in professional and wellness sectors. At the same time, contractors—ranging from painting and carpentry to landscaping and post-construction cleaning—highlight steady demand tied to residential and commercial development.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043602
|Sweet Expressions
|3048 Sawyer Trace NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/21/2026 – Cottage Food
|OCC043626
|1-800-Striper of Atlanta OTP North
|5915 Brookgreen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
|04/23/2026 – Stripe Painting Contractor
|OCC043615
|Abundant Earth Trading Co
|1000 Housley Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/23/2026 – Nursery/Plants
|OCC043627
|Advanced Auto Technology
|2941 Lake Vista, Lewisville, TX 75067
|04/24/2026 – Mobile Auto Repair
|OCC043598
|Anh Nguyen
|2145 Roswell Rd Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/21/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043597
|Aurum Healthcare Services LLC
|1568 Knox Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/21/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043600
|BKUTME
|2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 301, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/21/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043620
|Black Banner Bookkeeping LLC
|450 Gaillardia Way NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|04/24/2026 – Bookkeeping
|OCC043542
|Black Ryan Andrew
|774 Mary Ann Dr, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner
|OCC043594
|Canelle Braiding Lounge
|3375 Spring Hill Pkwy SE #619, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/20/2026 – Hair Braiding
|ALC003607
|Chin Chin Chen Asian Fusion
|4761 Powers Park Ct, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/22/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043591
|Courtyard by Marriott
|2045 South Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/24/2026 – Hotel
|OCC043628
|Dr Biggs Chiropractic Inc
|4994 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 21, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/24/2026 – Chiropractor
|OCC043621
|Duke Assets LLC
|4448 Madison Woods, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/24/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043616
|Elite Edge Finishings LLC
|377 Shiloh Manor Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/23/2026 – Carpentry Contractor
|OCC043599
|Escamilla Tree Service
|212 Okemah Trl, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/21/2026 – Landscaping
|OCC043623
|EVEN Hotel Atlanta
|3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/23/2026 – Hotel
|OCC043596
|FemTel Women’s Health Clinic LLC
|2280 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/21/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043605
|Green Ridge Leadership LLC
|1205 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 136-343, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/22/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043629
|Joshua W Sherrill
|2805 Hall Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30082
|04/24/2026 – Trailer Rental
|OCC043624
|Kimaley Mindful Yoga LLC
|4805 W Village Way SE Apt 3403, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/24/2026 – Fitness Trainer
|OCC043617
|Life Is Bliss Homecare Services LLC
|1870 The Exchange Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/23/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043622
|Lush Brows by Cris
|1875 Maple Dr Apt 3309, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/24/2026 – Tattoo/Beauty
|OCC043610
|Lustre Beauty by Mo
|407 Barrington Hills Dr, Atlanta, GA 30350
|04/22/2026 – Esthetician
|OCC043601
|Marvel Painting
|2859 Wynford Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/21/2026 – Painting Contractor
|OCC043607
|Merit Restoration LLC
|330 Woodbrook Ln, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/22/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
|OCC043608
|Munoz Beauty Bar
|445 Windy Hill Rd SE #224, Marietta, GA 30060
|04/22/2026 – Esthetician
|OCC043595
|My Orli
|3780 Towne Crossing Apt 301, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/20/2026 – Clothing Retail
|OCC043613
|Navyug LLC
|7040 Mableton Pkwy SE Ste 1, Mableton, GA 30126
|04/23/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043606
|NextZenPro LLC
|4081 Riverlook Pkwy SE #204, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/24/2026 – IT Consulting
|OCC043614
|On Demand Foot and Ankle Care
|1775 Rockwater Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/23/2026 – Podiatrist
|OCC043603
|Paracletos Counseling
|1927 Powers Ferry Rd Apt 527, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/21/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043619
|Phoenix Group Services LLC
|1995 N Park Pl SE Ste 501, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/23/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
|ALC003631
|Prince Palace Indian Bistro
|3895 Cherokee St NW Ste 310, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/24/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043593
|Rhonda L Eubanks
|1821 Chasewood Park Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/20/2026 – Court Reporting
|ALC003613
|Satellite
|4833 Chapelle Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/22/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043612
|SJM Solutions LLC
|1666 Pinefield Way, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/22/2026 – Handyman
|OCC043604
|Snap Fitness Vinings
|1806 Shiloh Valley Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/21/2026 – Fitness Center
|OCC043625
|Strata & Co. LLC
|1600 Parkwood Cir SE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/24/2026 – Employment Agency
|OCC043640
|Success Brand Behavioral Health LLC
|931 Monroe Dr Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30308
|04/24/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043618
|W Auto Repair and Body LLC
|3478 Addilyn Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/23/2026 – Auto Repair
|OCC043592
|Wellness Experiences
|3136 Milford Chase SW, Marietta, GA 30008
|04/20/2026 – Fitness Trainer
|OCC043611
|Wendy Cleaning Service
|4009 Saint George Walk, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/22/2026 – Janitorial Service
|OCC043543
|Zong Hui
|1771 Kinridge Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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