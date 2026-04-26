Cobb County Adds 44 New Business Licenses in Late April

Cobb County recorded 44 new business licenses during the past week, with a notable mix of service-based startups, health-related providers, and personal care businesses. Marietta continues to anchor much of the activity, while Atlanta mailing addresses—particularly in the Cumberland/Vinings corridor, which is already the county’s most intense employment center.

A significant share of new licenses are in consulting, home services, and healthcare. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized medical services (including chiropractic care, podiatry, and home health) suggest continued growth in professional and wellness sectors. At the same time, contractors—ranging from painting and carpentry to landscaping and post-construction cleaning—highlight steady demand tied to residential and commercial development.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043602 Sweet Expressions 3048 Sawyer Trace NE, Marietta, GA 30066 04/21/2026 – Cottage Food OCC043626 1-800-Striper of Atlanta OTP North 5915 Brookgreen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 04/23/2026 – Stripe Painting Contractor OCC043615 Abundant Earth Trading Co 1000 Housley Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/23/2026 – Nursery/Plants OCC043627 Advanced Auto Technology 2941 Lake Vista, Lewisville, TX 75067 04/24/2026 – Mobile Auto Repair OCC043598 Anh Nguyen 2145 Roswell Rd Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30062 04/21/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043597 Aurum Healthcare Services LLC 1568 Knox Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30060 04/21/2026 – Health Services OCC043600 BKUTME 2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 301, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/21/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043620 Black Banner Bookkeeping LLC 450 Gaillardia Way NW, Acworth, GA 30102 04/24/2026 – Bookkeeping OCC043542 Black Ryan Andrew 774 Mary Ann Dr, Marietta, GA 30068 04/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner OCC043594 Canelle Braiding Lounge 3375 Spring Hill Pkwy SE #619, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/20/2026 – Hair Braiding ALC003607 Chin Chin Chen Asian Fusion 4761 Powers Park Ct, Marietta, GA 30067 04/22/2026 – Restaurant OCC043591 Courtyard by Marriott 2045 South Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/24/2026 – Hotel OCC043628 Dr Biggs Chiropractic Inc 4994 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 21, Marietta, GA 30068 04/24/2026 – Chiropractor OCC043621 Duke Assets LLC 4448 Madison Woods, Marietta, GA 30064 04/24/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043616 Elite Edge Finishings LLC 377 Shiloh Manor Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 04/23/2026 – Carpentry Contractor OCC043599 Escamilla Tree Service 212 Okemah Trl, Marietta, GA 30060 04/21/2026 – Landscaping OCC043623 EVEN Hotel Atlanta 3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/23/2026 – Hotel OCC043596 FemTel Women’s Health Clinic LLC 2280 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 30064 04/21/2026 – Health Services OCC043605 Green Ridge Leadership LLC 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 136-343, Marietta, GA 30068 04/22/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043629 Joshua W Sherrill 2805 Hall Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 04/24/2026 – Trailer Rental OCC043624 Kimaley Mindful Yoga LLC 4805 W Village Way SE Apt 3403, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/24/2026 – Fitness Trainer OCC043617 Life Is Bliss Homecare Services LLC 1870 The Exchange Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/23/2026 – Health Services OCC043622 Lush Brows by Cris 1875 Maple Dr Apt 3309, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/24/2026 – Tattoo/Beauty OCC043610 Lustre Beauty by Mo 407 Barrington Hills Dr, Atlanta, GA 30350 04/22/2026 – Esthetician OCC043601 Marvel Painting 2859 Wynford Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 04/21/2026 – Painting Contractor OCC043607 Merit Restoration LLC 330 Woodbrook Ln, Marietta, GA 30068 04/22/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning OCC043608 Munoz Beauty Bar 445 Windy Hill Rd SE #224, Marietta, GA 30060 04/22/2026 – Esthetician OCC043595 My Orli 3780 Towne Crossing Apt 301, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/20/2026 – Clothing Retail OCC043613 Navyug LLC 7040 Mableton Pkwy SE Ste 1, Mableton, GA 30126 04/23/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043606 NextZenPro LLC 4081 Riverlook Pkwy SE #204, Marietta, GA 30067 04/24/2026 – IT Consulting OCC043614 On Demand Foot and Ankle Care 1775 Rockwater Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/23/2026 – Podiatrist OCC043603 Paracletos Counseling 1927 Powers Ferry Rd Apt 527, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/21/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043619 Phoenix Group Services LLC 1995 N Park Pl SE Ste 501, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/23/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning ALC003631 Prince Palace Indian Bistro 3895 Cherokee St NW Ste 310, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/24/2026 – Restaurant OCC043593 Rhonda L Eubanks 1821 Chasewood Park Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 04/20/2026 – Court Reporting ALC003613 Satellite 4833 Chapelle Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 04/22/2026 – Restaurant OCC043612 SJM Solutions LLC 1666 Pinefield Way, Marietta, GA 30066 04/22/2026 – Handyman OCC043604 Snap Fitness Vinings 1806 Shiloh Valley Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/21/2026 – Fitness Center OCC043625 Strata & Co. LLC 1600 Parkwood Cir SE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/24/2026 – Employment Agency OCC043640 Success Brand Behavioral Health LLC 931 Monroe Dr Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 30308 04/24/2026 – Health Services OCC043618 W Auto Repair and Body LLC 3478 Addilyn Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066 04/23/2026 – Auto Repair OCC043592 Wellness Experiences 3136 Milford Chase SW, Marietta, GA 30008 04/20/2026 – Fitness Trainer OCC043611 Wendy Cleaning Service 4009 Saint George Walk, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/22/2026 – Janitorial Service OCC043543 Zong Hui 1771 Kinridge Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 04/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.