Cobb County Adds 44 New Business Licenses in Late April

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 26, 2026

Cobb County recorded 44 new business licenses during the past week, with a notable mix of service-based startups, health-related providers, and personal care businesses. Marietta continues to anchor much of the activity, while Atlanta mailing addresses—particularly in the Cumberland/Vinings corridor, which is already the county’s most intense employment center.

A significant share of new licenses are in consulting, home services, and healthcare. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized medical services (including chiropractic care, podiatry, and home health) suggest continued growth in professional and wellness sectors. At the same time, contractors—ranging from painting and carpentry to landscaping and post-construction cleaning—highlight steady demand tied to residential and commercial development.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043602Sweet Expressions3048 Sawyer Trace NE, Marietta, GA 3006604/21/2026 – Cottage Food
OCC0436261-800-Striper of Atlanta OTP North5915 Brookgreen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 3032804/23/2026 – Stripe Painting Contractor
OCC043615Abundant Earth Trading Co1000 Housley Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/23/2026 – Nursery/Plants
OCC043627Advanced Auto Technology2941 Lake Vista, Lewisville, TX 7506704/24/2026 – Mobile Auto Repair
OCC043598Anh Nguyen2145 Roswell Rd Ste 220, Marietta, GA 3006204/21/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043597Aurum Healthcare Services LLC1568 Knox Dr SE, Marietta, GA 3006004/21/2026 – Health Services
OCC043600BKUTME2955 Cobb Pkwy SE Ste 301, Atlanta, GA 3033904/21/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043620Black Banner Bookkeeping LLC450 Gaillardia Way NW, Acworth, GA 3010204/24/2026 – Bookkeeping
OCC043542Black Ryan Andrew774 Mary Ann Dr, Marietta, GA 3006804/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner
OCC043594Canelle Braiding Lounge3375 Spring Hill Pkwy SE #619, Smyrna, GA 3008004/20/2026 – Hair Braiding
ALC003607Chin Chin Chen Asian Fusion4761 Powers Park Ct, Marietta, GA 3006704/22/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043591Courtyard by Marriott2045 South Park Pl, Atlanta, GA 3033904/24/2026 – Hotel
OCC043628Dr Biggs Chiropractic Inc4994 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 21, Marietta, GA 3006804/24/2026 – Chiropractor
OCC043621Duke Assets LLC4448 Madison Woods, Marietta, GA 3006404/24/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043616Elite Edge Finishings LLC377 Shiloh Manor Dr, Marietta, GA 3006604/23/2026 – Carpentry Contractor
OCC043599Escamilla Tree Service212 Okemah Trl, Marietta, GA 3006004/21/2026 – Landscaping
OCC043623EVEN Hotel Atlanta3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 3033904/23/2026 – Hotel
OCC043596FemTel Women’s Health Clinic LLC2280 Darlington Way, Marietta, GA 3006404/21/2026 – Health Services
OCC043605Green Ridge Leadership LLC1205 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 136-343, Marietta, GA 3006804/22/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043629Joshua W Sherrill2805 Hall Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 3008204/24/2026 – Trailer Rental
OCC043624Kimaley Mindful Yoga LLC4805 W Village Way SE Apt 3403, Smyrna, GA 3008004/24/2026 – Fitness Trainer
OCC043617Life Is Bliss Homecare Services LLC1870 The Exchange Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 3033904/23/2026 – Health Services
OCC043622Lush Brows by Cris1875 Maple Dr Apt 3309, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/24/2026 – Tattoo/Beauty
OCC043610Lustre Beauty by Mo407 Barrington Hills Dr, Atlanta, GA 3035004/22/2026 – Esthetician
OCC043601Marvel Painting2859 Wynford Dr, Marietta, GA 3006404/21/2026 – Painting Contractor
OCC043607Merit Restoration LLC330 Woodbrook Ln, Marietta, GA 3006804/22/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
OCC043608Munoz Beauty Bar445 Windy Hill Rd SE #224, Marietta, GA 3006004/22/2026 – Esthetician
OCC043595My Orli3780 Towne Crossing Apt 301, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/20/2026 – Clothing Retail
OCC043613Navyug LLC7040 Mableton Pkwy SE Ste 1, Mableton, GA 3012604/23/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043606NextZenPro LLC4081 Riverlook Pkwy SE #204, Marietta, GA 3006704/24/2026 – IT Consulting
OCC043614On Demand Foot and Ankle Care1775 Rockwater Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/23/2026 – Podiatrist
OCC043603Paracletos Counseling1927 Powers Ferry Rd Apt 527, Atlanta, GA 3033904/21/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043619Phoenix Group Services LLC1995 N Park Pl SE Ste 501, Atlanta, GA 3033904/23/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
ALC003631Prince Palace Indian Bistro3895 Cherokee St NW Ste 310, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/24/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043593Rhonda L Eubanks1821 Chasewood Park Dr, Marietta, GA 3006604/20/2026 – Court Reporting
ALC003613Satellite4833 Chapelle Ct, Marietta, GA 3006604/22/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043612SJM Solutions LLC1666 Pinefield Way, Marietta, GA 3006604/22/2026 – Handyman
OCC043604Snap Fitness Vinings1806 Shiloh Valley Ct, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/21/2026 – Fitness Center
OCC043625Strata & Co. LLC1600 Parkwood Cir SE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 3033904/24/2026 – Employment Agency
OCC043640Success Brand Behavioral Health LLC931 Monroe Dr Ste 102, Atlanta, GA 3030804/24/2026 – Health Services
OCC043618W Auto Repair and Body LLC3478 Addilyn Ct NE, Marietta, GA 3006604/23/2026 – Auto Repair
OCC043592Wellness Experiences3136 Milford Chase SW, Marietta, GA 3000804/20/2026 – Fitness Trainer
OCC043611Wendy Cleaning Service4009 Saint George Walk, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/22/2026 – Janitorial Service
OCC043543Zong Hui1771 Kinridge Rd, Marietta, GA 3006204/22/2026 – Massage Practitioner

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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