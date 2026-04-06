Georgia Gas Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict, Tax Suspension Helps Ease Impact

The continuing spread of the fighting in the Middle East oil producing region that began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran is driving up oil prices and pushing gasoline costs higher across the country.

Georgia drivers are seeing some relief thanks to the state’s gas tax suspension.

The average price for regular gasoline in Georgia climbed to $3.71 per gallon, up 13 cents from last week. Prices are also 54 cents higher than a month ago and 66 cents above this time last year, according to this week’s report from AAA.

The rates at commercial DC fast EV charging stations average 42 cents in Georgia, about a cent more than the national average. Home charging for EVs vary, but is much lower than commercial charging station rates.

“Rising crude oil prices fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions are continuing to push pump prices higher,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The AutoClub Group, quoted in the AAA Georgia website. “While these global factors are largely outside of drivers’ control, Governor Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax is helping ease some of the pressure for Georgia drivers. Still, with elevated oil prices and strengthening seasonal demand, drivers should expect continued fluctuations at the pump.”

At current prices, filling a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs about $55.65.

National Gas Prices Climb Above $4

Nationally, gas prices have surged past $4 per gallon, reaching an average of $4.11 this week. That marks a 13-cent increase from last week and an 86-cent jump compared to a month ago.

The spike is largely attributed to crude oil prices rising above $100 per barrel amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. The situation mirrors conditions seen in 2022, when prolonged high oil prices kept gas costs elevated.

Meanwhile, the national average price for electricity at public EV charging stations remained unchanged at 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

What are gas prices in Cobb County like?

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.76 as of this morning, about five cents more than the statewide average.

Price Trends Snapshot

According to AAA data, the current averages compare as follows:

Georgia: $3.71 (today), $3.58 (last week), $3.17 (last month), $3.05 (last year)

$3.71 (today), $3.58 (last week), $3.17 (last month), $3.05 (last year) National: $4.11 (today), $3.98 (last week), $3.25 (last month), $3.26 (last year)

Tips to Save on Fuel Costs

AAA encourages drivers to take steps to reduce fuel expenses, including shopping around for the best gas prices, considering cash payments to avoid extra fees and enrolling in fuel savings programs.

Drivers can also improve fuel efficiency by maintaining their vehicles, combining errands, and avoiding aggressive driving. Speeds above 50 mph can significantly reduce fuel economy.

How AAA Collects Gas Price Data

AAA updates fuel price averages daily using data from up to 130,000 gas stations nationwide. Prices are compiled through credit card transactions and direct data feeds in partnership with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express.