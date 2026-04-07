USDA Retracts Health Alert on Walmart Great Value Dino Chicken Nuggets After False Lead Test

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has retracted a public health alert issued April 1, 2026, for Walmart Great Value Fully Cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets after determining the product does not pose a safety risk.

The alert had applied to products with a “Best If Used By” date of Feb. 10, 2027, produced by Dorada Foods. FSIS initially warned consumers following routine surveillance testing by the New York State Department of Public Health that indicated elevated trace levels of lead.

Because the product is commonly consumed by children, FSIS issued the alert out of caution to notify consumers of a potential health concern.

Subsequent testing conducted by both the New York State Department of Public Health and Dorada Foods found no elevated levels of lead in the original lot or in additional product samples.

FSIS said it reviewed laboratory data in coordination with the New York State Department of Health and determined the initial finding was a false positive. The agency attributed the result to sporadic lead contamination occurring within the testing laboratory, rather than contamination of the food product itself.

Follow-up testing confirmed that no elevated levels of lead were present in any of the products examined, according to FSIS.

The agency has concluded that the Walmart Great Value chicken nuggets do not pose a public health concern.