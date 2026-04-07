Georgia Families Deserve Fair Energy: It’s Time to Put People First

[The Cobb County Courier invites candidates to submit articles explaining what their vision is for the office they seek, and why voters should elect them. To check out our requirements for submissions, please visit this link]

By Angelia Pressley, Candidate for Public Service Commission

Across Georgia, families are opening their utility bills with a growing sense of anxiety. Hearing people talk about energy bills, like $400 for a single person, or $1,500 for people with children and $2,700 for a small business, is disheartening. Month after month, costs continue to rise, often without clear explanations or meaningful relief. For many, especially seniors on fixed incomes and working families already stretched thin. Energy is no longer just a basic necessity. It’s becoming a financial burden for too many Georgians.

This is not by chance. It is the result of decisions made by the former board of the Georgia Public Service Commission, a body meant to protect consumers, but one that too often has sided with powerful utility interests over everyday people.

The Commission determines how much you pay for electricity, what infrastructure gets built, and who ultimately bears the cost. Yet many residents don’t realize how directly these decisions affect their wallets. When large projects run over budget or when energy demand increases due to industrial growth, such as data centers, those costs are often passed down to residential customers.

That raises a simple but critical question: who is the system really working for?

As a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission, I plan to work on rebalancing this system to put people first. That begins with transparency. Georgians deserve clear, accessible information about why rates are increasing and how decisions are made. Regulatory processes should not feel like closed-door negotiations. Instead, they should invite public understanding and participation.

It also requires accountability. When utilities exceed budgets or delay major projects, there must be consequences. Ratepayers should not be treated as a blank check. Large energy users, including data centers, should be responsible for paying the full cost of the infrastructure required to serve them, and not shift that burden onto families in Georgia.

Affordability must remain at the center of every decision. Energy is not a luxury; it is a necessity. I support stronger consumer protections, expanded assistance programs, and policies that prioritize rate stability so families can plan their finances without fear of unpredictable spikes.

At the same time, Georgia has an opportunity to build a more sustainable and resilient energy system. Investing in clean, renewable energy can lower long-term costs, strengthen our grid, and protect our environment for future generations. This is not just about climate—it is about economic common sense and long-term stability.

My background as a business owner, sustainability consultant, and university professor has prepared me to approach these challenges with practical insight and a commitment to fairness. I have spent my career working at the intersection of business strategy, energy systems, and community impact—and I understand that smart policy must balance innovation with accountability.

But ultimately, this work is about people.

It’s about the single parent deciding whether to pay the light bill or buy enough groceries to feed the family. It’s about the senior turning down the heat in winter to save money. It’s about ensuring that every Georgian—regardless of income or ZIP code has access to reliable, affordable energy.

We can do better, and with the right leadership, we will.

The future of energy in Georgia should not be decided behind closed doors or driven solely by corporate priorities. It should belong to the people.

For more information on Angelia Pressley’s campaign, visit this link.