Closing the Gap: Improving Access to Prostate Cancer Screening and Prevention, a Community Discussion

Photos above: Lauren Cedor, MPH, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Services, Cobb & Douglas Public Health and former Governor Roy Barnes, photos provided by Cobb County Public Library

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following public announcement about a presentation on prostate cancer protection at the Switzer Library:

A panel discussion on overcoming the barriers to access for prostate cancer detection and prevention will meet 1 p.m. Wednesday at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St. in downtown Marietta.

The May 6 program will occur during the first-ever visit to a Cobb library of the Winship Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening bus providing no-cost, quick cancer tests – a blood test, no physical exam – and consultations for men ages 40-75.

The Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University program is made possible through generous support of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System. The Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit, the first mobile clinic of its kind in the United States, launched April 2022 in New York City. The Winship mobile clinic debuted in September.

This Emory Winship initiative is about raising awareness and addressing disparities in prostate cancer across Georgia among men at highest risk, including Black men.

The Switzer program will feature officials from Winship Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare, and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with former Georgia Gov. Roy E. Barnes, a central figure in launching a coalition 25 years ago that helped transform Georgia from a state lagging in cancer care and prevention to becoming a leader over the following years. Winship Cancer Institute was a key early partner in that effort.

The panel discussion will cover past and current initiatives targeting prostate cancer and barriers to care and prevention, including reaching men who may not receive this service due to lack of transportation, challenging work schedules, or misconceptions about screening.

Also serving as panelists alongside former Gov. Barnes will be:

Janikqua Cutno, LMSW, Corporate Director for the Office of Health Impact (OHI) at Emory Healthcare

Lauren Cedor, MPH, BSN, RN, Director of Clinical Services, Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Anthony Jackson, Project Manager, Mobile Prostate Screening Unit, Winship Cancer Institute

Roy C. Barnes, Patient Care Coordinator, Winship Mobile Prostate Screening Unit, will serve as moderator for the May 6 panel discussion.

Many men miss the opportunity for early, treatable prostate cancer detection. This partnership is dedicated to improving awareness and expanding access to care for underserved communities, organizers said.

“Our deepest gratitude goes out to the dedicated partners delivering the Winship bus to our communities,” said Tom Brooks, CCPL communications specialist and an organizer of the Winship Cobb library events.

“We must normalize having open, honest conversations about prostate cancer in the community and in healthcare settings,” Brooks said. “These conversations can be impactful for men and women alike, including women giving essential nudges to men in their lives asking them to act, to step up outside of fear or stigma, and be screened.”

For information on the Winship Mobile Clinic unit, visit winshipcancer.emory.edu/cancer-types-and-treatments/prostate-cancer/screening/mobile.php .

For information on the upcoming Winship Mobile Unit visits at Cobb libraries, visit https://cobbcounty.gov/library.