First Week of Advance Voting in Cobb Shows Steady But Sparse Turnout

By Mark Woolsey

The first week of advanced voting leading up to May’s primary showed a steady but sparse stream of voters in Cobb County.

Cobb Elections and Voter Registration officials say 15, 538 ballots were cast in person, or 98.5 percent of the total. Mail ballots totaled 233, or 1. 5 percent.

Cobb officials say that during that period, the East Cobb Government Services Center appeared the busiest of more than a dozen early voting sites, with 1,908 votes cast there. The Tim Lee Senior Center appeared to have the second-highest voter count with 1,692.

The early voting period concludes May 15. No advance voting will be permitted Saturday through Monday in advance of the May 19 primary.

Cobb voter voters will weigh in with Democratic, Republican and non-partisan choices on races ranging from U.S senate, U.S Congress and governor, Lt. governor and secretary of state on down to local races for state house and senate, county commission and board of education.

The primary nominees will face each other in the November 3 general election. A number of judicial races will also be on the ballot.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in a particular race a runoff election will be held in June.

Voters are being told to go to their regular polling places on election day, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.