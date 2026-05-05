Two dead after Cobb SWAT standoff Identified as Mother and Son

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police now say the man and woman found dead in an East Cobb home after an hours-long standoff were a mother and son.

Police say 71-year-old Lorrie Peake was the victim of a homicide at a home on Vandiver Drive. Suspect 29-year-old William Peake was the suspect. Police say both lived at the address.

Authorities say the incident unfolded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday when police were called to check the welfare of a person that relatives hadn’t seen in sometime. Arriving officers say they spotted a male walking around the house but that he refused to come to the door.

Police say around 11:05 a.m. a gunshot was heard from inside the home and the County’s SWAT team was called in. They deployed a drone which showed two people in the home, one of them a man with a handgun.

During officers’ attempts to resolve the situation, the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire and apparently injured him. Authorities say the standoff continued and eventually the man took his own life. Police found both the suspect and his mother dead after they entered the house.

Cobb Police and the Georgia Bureau of investigation are both investigating.

There’s no word on what may have led up to the standoff, which lasted for more than seven hours.