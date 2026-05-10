South Cobb Mental Health Block Party Draws Crowd in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the South Cobb Mental Health & Awareness Block Party in Mableton

The South Cobb Mental Health & Awareness Block Party at the Gordon Mall in

Mableton was a resounding success, fostering a sense of community and

promoting mental wellness through food, music, and inspiration. Food was

generously provided by vendors, Willie B’s, and the Cobb County Police

Community Affairs, while a DJ spun lively tunes and live entertainment and

bounce houses delighted the kids. Powerful inspirational testimonies

highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health, encouraging

attendees to look inward and support one another. We extend our heartfelt

gratitude to the Cobb County Police Community Affairs, Cobb County Parks

Dept, The Mableton Supermarket Carnceria La Mexicana, the Miller family, and

the Mableton Pastors Collective for their tireless efforts in bringing this

event to life and nurturing a culture of care and compassion.