South Cobb Mental Health Block Party Draws Crowd in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the South Cobb Mental Health & Awareness Block Party in Mableton
The South Cobb Mental Health & Awareness Block Party at the Gordon Mall in
Mableton was a resounding success, fostering a sense of community and
promoting mental wellness through food, music, and inspiration. Food was
generously provided by vendors, Willie B’s, and the Cobb County Police
Community Affairs, while a DJ spun lively tunes and live entertainment and
bounce houses delighted the kids. Powerful inspirational testimonies
highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health, encouraging
attendees to look inward and support one another. We extend our heartfelt
gratitude to the Cobb County Police Community Affairs, Cobb County Parks
Dept, The Mableton Supermarket Carnceria La Mexicana, the Miller family, and
the Mableton Pastors Collective for their tireless efforts in bringing this
event to life and nurturing a culture of care and compassion.
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