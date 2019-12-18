KSU alumnus Ennis Clark promoted to GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the promotion of KSU alumnus Ennis Clark to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) at the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (RDEO), based in Carrollton. This RDEO includes Cobb County.

A press release from Natalie Ammons, Deputy Director in the GBI’s Office of Public Affairs describes Clarks new duties and his background as follows:

Working with the Special Agent in Charge, ASAC Clark will be responsible for the supervision of special agents and various task force agents assigned to 36 counties throughout Northwest Georgia. WMRDEO conducts major investigations combating the opioid epidemic, illegal narcotics trafficking, racketeering influenced corrupt organizations, and other violations of the Georgia controlled substances act. ASAC Clark began his law enforcement career in January 2007 as a parole officer with the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles. He was hired by the GBI as a Narcotics Agent in September 2007 and was promoted to Special Agent in 2008. ASAC Clark’s first assignment was at the GBI’s State Drug Task Force. In 2009, he was transferred to WMRDEO as a Special Agent. In 2012, he attended the hazardous device school in Huntsville, AL and received his bomb technician certification. In 2013, he was detached to the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), a multi-jurisdictional drug task force. And in 2016, he was transferred to the Special Operations Unit as a full-time bomb technician, until his promotion to ASAC.

ASAC Clark graduated from Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He served in the U.S. Army from 1998-2003 with the 1st Ranger Battalion.