Chattahoochee Coffee Company at Riverview Landing is now open, and not only can you stop by for a cup of coffee, and work at your laptop or mobile device in friendly welcoming surroundings.

You can also wander out back and walk along the trail for a spectacular view of the river, sit on the benches overlooking the water, or walk the short distance to the new City of Smyrna park at the edge of the development.

The path along the river adjacent to Chattahoochee Coffee Company (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Customers at Chattahoochee Coffee Company (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

The coffee shop had a soft opening on Friday and Saturday, and the hours of operation will be expanded in phases.

The owner, Kylene Compaan, told the Courier, “We’re thrilled to be the in the neighborhood. It’s been a long time coming for all of us.”

“So we’re starting with limited hours for this week and possibly next week. So right now we’re open 9am to 6pm, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but will hopefully be stretching that to open as early as 6:30 or 7 a.m. staying open, as late as eight or nine if people are hanging out.”

“And then on the weekends, probably opening around eight and closing around six is what our goals are,” she said.

The Chattahoochee Coffee Company is located at 6225 River View Road, Smyrna, GA 30126. Right on the Chattahoochee River.