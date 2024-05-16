Get Out the Vote block party at Riverview Landing Friday

The following public service announcement was submitted to the Cobb County Courier:

In partnership with some of Cobb County Commissioners’ offices, Riverview Landing is hosting a Get Out the Vote Block Party for our residents and the general public to attend. Riverview Landing is a community of apartments and townhouses on Riverview Road off Veteran’s Memorial.

This is a family fun and educational event in advance of Election Day. To be successful, we are reaching out to all candidates listed on the sample ballot to attend and share information about who they are and how they would like to serve the community. We hope you will be able to join us this upcoming Friday night from 6 PM to 9 PM. Please register on Eventbrite, https://GOTVBlockParty.eventbrite.com to ensure we reserve a space for you.

This is a bi-partisan/non-partisan event: Everyone is invited. Please feel free to send the invitation to your supporters.

Things to bring as a candidate: