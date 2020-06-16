At last count 9,500 Cobb absentee ballots left to process

As of 10 a.m. this morning, there were 9,500 absentee ballots cast in Cobb County that remained to be processed, according to an updated news release on the Cobb County website.

The total number of absentee ballots received was 105,000, and because of the delay in counting, certification of the election has been moved from the original date of Wednesday June 17 to Friday, June 19.

The Courier has refrained from reporting election results pending completion of the count.

To follow the results as the votes are processed, follow this link.