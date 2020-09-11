Cobb 4-H teens create gift bags for mothers in recovery

The Cobb County Community Services Board issued the following news release about gifts created by teens in Cobb’s 4-H program for mothers who are in substance abuse recovery (be sure to scroll to the bottom to see more photos):

Teens in the Cobb County Cooperative Extension 4-H Program spent part of their summer collecting toiletries and other items to create make-up gift bags for participants in the Cobb County Community Services Board’s (CCCSB) Mothers Making A Change program. The bags are a special treat for the moms, who are in substance use recovery.

MMAC, also known as Women’s Treatment & Recovery Support (WTRS), is a highly structured, trauma-responsive, gender-specific program for women with substance use disorders who are pregnant and/or have children. The residential program is typically six months in length—offering counseling, childcare and employment and housing placement services.

“It means a lot that these kids did something special for these women,” says MMAC Program Supervisor Kamryn Rock. “We’re talking about women who often feel hopeless, alone, defeated and have been broke down and abused in every way possible. For this group of kids to intentionally do something for them, it shows the women the world still cares about them and that they are not alone. I think it says even more coming from a group of kids because that is pure innocence and kindness.”

MMAC has a high success rate and recently graduated four more women from its program last month. For more information about this program and other services, visit www.cobbcsb.com.