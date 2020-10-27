Kennesaw holiday art walk contest

Looking for a fun, creative and competitive event in Kennesaw for the holiday season? Registration is now open for the Kennesaw Parks & Rec Holiday Art Walk contest.
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release describing the event:
Kennesaw, GA (October 26, 2020) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden ornament, tree, snowflake or snowman to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel!
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants will use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.
All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:
- Best Overall
- Parks & Rec Director’s Choice
- Most Creative
Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index/009851164c236337cbfd1f0c02ae936e?filter=c2VhcmNoPWFydCt3YWxrJnJlbnRhbCU1QmZyb20lNUQ9JnJlbnRhbCU1QnRvJTVEPQ
The decorations will be on display at the Depot Park Tunnel from December 4 – December 28.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation orcall Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
