Flynn Broady announces Crime Victims’ Rights Week events

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady issued the following announcement about events in Cobb County and statewide to mark Crime Victims’ Rights Week:

April 13, 2021 ­– Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announces that several events are planned to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24. This year’s theme is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”

“Victims suffer emotionally, physically, and financially from the criminal acts committed against them. As a community and as service providers, we have an obligation to recognize the impact of crime on victims and to provide resources and assistance to help victims heal,” said Kim McCoy, Director of the Victim Witness Assistance Unit in the Cobb DA’s Office. “This week of recognition and these planned events reinforce the commitment of this office to serve crime victims with dignity, respect, and honor and to engage community partners in the continuation of victim services, to build trust, and to engage the entire community in these efforts.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases public awareness of, and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime.

Local Crime Victims’ Rights Week events will include:

April 13 – The Cobb Board of Commissioners will present a proclamation to mark Cobb County Crime Victims’ Rights Week during the Commission’s 9 a.m. meeting at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta. Meetings are shown on cable TV; on the county’s website, www.cobbcounty.org; and on the Cobb County Government YouTube channel.

April 18 – The Crime Victims Advocacy Council and First Baptist Church, Decatur, will host the 31st Annual Homicide Memorial, from 3-5 p.m. outside at the church, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. Please RSVP at www.cvaconline.org. DA Broady will be speaking at this event.

April 22, 1 p.m. – Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and partner agencies will host a virtual ceremony. Visit Georgia.cjcc.gov by April 15 to register.

April 24 – Premiere of “Run for Justice,” a virtual 5K run/walk fund-raiser to benefit liveSAFE Resources, Inc. and SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. This year, participation is limited to our office and partner agencies, though our goal is to make this is annual public event beginning in 2022.

In addition, Cobb recently embarked on a multi-year project to establish a Family Justice Center to better serve victims of domestic and interpersonal family violence, child and elder abuse, and human trafficking. Project partners will attend the 21st Annual International Family Justice Center Conference, hosted by the Alliance for Hope.

Cobb’s FJC Site Coordinator TaNesha McAuley is also conducting several Listening Tours with community partners to learn about the services they provide to victims, and providing education on the FJC model.

The Listening Tour will ultimately expand into our Cobb communities as residents are invited to be part of the planning, development, and implementation of Cobb’s FJC. For FJC updates, visit www.cobbda.com or email fjccobb@cobbcounty.org.

Residents can stay informed about events, and look for a series of brief videos for Crime Victims’ Rights Week, on Facebook, @cobbda.

For information about national efforts to promote 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov and the National Organization for Victim Assistance at www.trynova.org/ncvrw.

The Victim Witness Unit in the Cobb District Attorney’s Office can be reached at 770-528-3047.

Victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse are encouraged to seek assistance through liveSAFE Resources, Inc., by calling 770-427-3390.

SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center offers assistance to victims of child sexual and physical abuse. SafePath’s telephone is 770-801-3465.

Surviving family members of homicide victims may contact the Crime Victims’ Advocacy Council at 770-333-9254 for assistance.