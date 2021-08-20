Hot Topics

Cobb school cumulative COVID cases more than double in one week: now at 1764

TOPICS:
coronavirus image -- a white sphere with red corona spikes emanating outwardThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (public domain image)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 20, 2021

In one week the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has more than doubled, jumping from 822 last Friday to 1764 with the report released this morning.

East Side Elementary School continues to be the hot spot in the county, with 84 cumulative and 35 active cases of COVID-19.

Among middle schools Barber has the most cases, at 43 cumulative cases and 35 active.

Sprayberry High School has the highest cumulative count, at 51, with 32 active cases. Walton has one more active case, at 33.

Here is the breakdown.

Elementary SchoolsActiveCumulative
Acworth Intermediate414
Addison47
Argyle22
Austell19
Baker2128
Bells Ferry1018
Belmont Hills03
Big Shanty Inter.26
Birney111
Blackwell1115
Brumby68
Bryant412
Bullard815
Chalker710
Cheatham Hill414
City View915
Clarkdale714
Clay Harmony Leland39
Compton49
Davis1221
Dowell2944
Due West33
East Side3584
Eastvalley213
Elementary Virtual Program00
Fair Oaks56
Ford1621
Frey1326
Garrison Mill1416
Green Acres22
Haven at Skyview11
Hayes1420
Hendricks13
Hollydale511
Keheley23
Kemp35
Kennesaw Primary410
Kincaid49
King Springs918
LaBelle22
Lewis49
Mableton1417
McCall Primary25
Milford15
Mount Bethel814
Mountain View615
Murdock922
Nicholson55
Nickajack2638
Norton Park58
Pickett’s Mill36
Pitner716
Powder Springs1422
Powers Ferry44
Riverside03
Rocky Mount717
Russell34
Sanders415
Sedalia Park1523
Shallowford Falls23
Smyrna411
Sope Creek35
South Cobb Early Learning Center00
Still2025
Teasley39
Timber Ridge06
Tritt511
Varner03
Vaughan510
Middle SchoolsActiveCumulative
Awtrey47
Barber3543
Campbell310
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle00
Cooper1217
Daniell1016
Dickerson58
Dodgen1119
Durham38
East Cobb1115
Floyd59
Garrett1217
Griffin919
Hightower Trail29
Lindley913
Lindley 6th Grade Academy58
Lost Mountain818
Lovinggood57
Mabry57
McCleskey814
McClure917
Palmer411
Pearson78
Pine Mountain616
Simpson1013
Smitha711
Tapp1114
High SchoolsActiveCumulative
Allatoona1935
Campbell1125
Cobb Horizon35
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High00
Harrison1521
Hillgrove1837
Kell48
Kennesaw Mountain1225
Lassiter1224
McEachern1828
North Cobb1928
Osborne813
Pebblebrook1322
Pope718
South Cobb1829
Sprayberry3251
Walton3350
Wheeler1531

This page was updated August 20th, 2021.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Comment on "Cobb school cumulative COVID cases more than double in one week: now at 1764"

  1. Clark | August 20, 2021 at 3:25 pm | Reply

    Maybe it will just go away if we pretend it doesn’t exist

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.