Cobb school cumulative COVID cases more than double in one week: now at 1764

In one week the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has more than doubled, jumping from 822 last Friday to 1764 with the report released this morning.

East Side Elementary School continues to be the hot spot in the county, with 84 cumulative and 35 active cases of COVID-19.

Among middle schools Barber has the most cases, at 43 cumulative cases and 35 active.

Sprayberry High School has the highest cumulative count, at 51, with 32 active cases. Walton has one more active case, at 33.

Here is the breakdown.

Elementary Schools Active Cumulative Acworth Intermediate 4 14 Addison 4 7 Argyle 2 2 Austell 1 9 Baker 21 28 Bells Ferry 10 18 Belmont Hills 0 3 Big Shanty Inter. 2 6 Birney 1 11 Blackwell 11 15 Brumby 6 8 Bryant 4 12 Bullard 8 15 Chalker 7 10 Cheatham Hill 4 14 City View 9 15 Clarkdale 7 14 Clay Harmony Leland 3 9 Compton 4 9 Davis 12 21 Dowell 29 44 Due West 3 3 East Side 35 84 Eastvalley 2 13 Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 Fair Oaks 5 6 Ford 16 21 Frey 13 26 Garrison Mill 14 16 Green Acres 2 2 Haven at Skyview 1 1 Hayes 14 20 Hendricks 1 3 Hollydale 5 11 Keheley 2 3 Kemp 3 5 Kennesaw Primary 4 10 Kincaid 4 9 King Springs 9 18 LaBelle 2 2 Lewis 4 9 Mableton 14 17 McCall Primary 2 5 Milford 1 5 Mount Bethel 8 14 Mountain View 6 15 Murdock 9 22 Nicholson 5 5 Nickajack 26 38 Norton Park 5 8 Pickett’s Mill 3 6 Pitner 7 16 Powder Springs 14 22 Powers Ferry 4 4 Riverside 0 3 Rocky Mount 7 17 Russell 3 4 Sanders 4 15 Sedalia Park 15 23 Shallowford Falls 2 3 Smyrna 4 11 Sope Creek 3 5 South Cobb Early Learning Center 0 0 Still 20 25 Teasley 3 9 Timber Ridge 0 6 Tritt 5 11 Varner 0 3 Vaughan 5 10

Middle Schools Active Cumulative Awtrey 4 7 Barber 35 43 Campbell 3 10 Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 Cooper 12 17 Daniell 10 16 Dickerson 5 8 Dodgen 11 19 Durham 3 8 East Cobb 11 15 Floyd 5 9 Garrett 12 17 Griffin 9 19 Hightower Trail 2 9 Lindley 9 13 Lindley 6th Grade Academy 5 8 Lost Mountain 8 18 Lovinggood 5 7 Mabry 5 7 McCleskey 8 14 McClure 9 17 Palmer 4 11 Pearson 7 8 Pine Mountain 6 16 Simpson 10 13 Smitha 7 11 Tapp 11 14

High Schools Active Cumulative Allatoona 19 35 Campbell 11 25 Cobb Horizon 3 5 Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 0 0 Harrison 15 21 Hillgrove 18 37 Kell 4 8 Kennesaw Mountain 12 25 Lassiter 12 24 McEachern 18 28 North Cobb 19 28 Osborne 8 13 Pebblebrook 13 22 Pope 7 18 South Cobb 18 29 Sprayberry 32 51 Walton 33 50 Wheeler 15 31

This page was updated August 20th, 2021.