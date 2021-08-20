Cobb school cumulative COVID cases more than double in one week: now at 1764

In one week the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Cobb County School District has more than doubled, jumping from 822 last Friday to 1764 with the report released this morning.
East Side Elementary School continues to be the hot spot in the county, with 84 cumulative and 35 active cases of COVID-19.
Among middle schools Barber has the most cases, at 43 cumulative cases and 35 active.
Sprayberry High School has the highest cumulative count, at 51, with 32 active cases. Walton has one more active case, at 33.
Here is the breakdown.
|Elementary Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Acworth Intermediate
|4
|14
|Addison
|4
|7
|Argyle
|2
|2
|Austell
|1
|9
|Baker
|21
|28
|Bells Ferry
|10
|18
|Belmont Hills
|0
|3
|Big Shanty Inter.
|2
|6
|Birney
|1
|11
|Blackwell
|11
|15
|Brumby
|6
|8
|Bryant
|4
|12
|Bullard
|8
|15
|Chalker
|7
|10
|Cheatham Hill
|4
|14
|City View
|9
|15
|Clarkdale
|7
|14
|Clay Harmony Leland
|3
|9
|Compton
|4
|9
|Davis
|12
|21
|Dowell
|29
|44
|Due West
|3
|3
|East Side
|35
|84
|Eastvalley
|2
|13
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|Fair Oaks
|5
|6
|Ford
|16
|21
|Frey
|13
|26
|Garrison Mill
|14
|16
|Green Acres
|2
|2
|Haven at Skyview
|1
|1
|Hayes
|14
|20
|Hendricks
|1
|3
|Hollydale
|5
|11
|Keheley
|2
|3
|Kemp
|3
|5
|Kennesaw Primary
|4
|10
|Kincaid
|4
|9
|King Springs
|9
|18
|LaBelle
|2
|2
|Lewis
|4
|9
|Mableton
|14
|17
|McCall Primary
|2
|5
|Milford
|1
|5
|Mount Bethel
|8
|14
|Mountain View
|6
|15
|Murdock
|9
|22
|Nicholson
|5
|5
|Nickajack
|26
|38
|Norton Park
|5
|8
|Pickett’s Mill
|3
|6
|Pitner
|7
|16
|Powder Springs
|14
|22
|Powers Ferry
|4
|4
|Riverside
|0
|3
|Rocky Mount
|7
|17
|Russell
|3
|4
|Sanders
|4
|15
|Sedalia Park
|15
|23
|Shallowford Falls
|2
|3
|Smyrna
|4
|11
|Sope Creek
|3
|5
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|0
|0
|Still
|20
|25
|Teasley
|3
|9
|Timber Ridge
|0
|6
|Tritt
|5
|11
|Varner
|0
|3
|Vaughan
|5
|10
|Middle Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Awtrey
|4
|7
|Barber
|35
|43
|Campbell
|3
|10
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|Cooper
|12
|17
|Daniell
|10
|16
|Dickerson
|5
|8
|Dodgen
|11
|19
|Durham
|3
|8
|East Cobb
|11
|15
|Floyd
|5
|9
|Garrett
|12
|17
|Griffin
|9
|19
|Hightower Trail
|2
|9
|Lindley
|9
|13
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|5
|8
|Lost Mountain
|8
|18
|Lovinggood
|5
|7
|Mabry
|5
|7
|McCleskey
|8
|14
|McClure
|9
|17
|Palmer
|4
|11
|Pearson
|7
|8
|Pine Mountain
|6
|16
|Simpson
|10
|13
|Smitha
|7
|11
|Tapp
|11
|14
|High Schools
|Active
|Cumulative
|Allatoona
|19
|35
|Campbell
|11
|25
|Cobb Horizon
|3
|5
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|0
|0
|Harrison
|15
|21
|Hillgrove
|18
|37
|Kell
|4
|8
|Kennesaw Mountain
|12
|25
|Lassiter
|12
|24
|McEachern
|18
|28
|North Cobb
|19
|28
|Osborne
|8
|13
|Pebblebrook
|13
|22
|Pope
|7
|18
|South Cobb
|18
|29
|Sprayberry
|32
|51
|Walton
|33
|50
|Wheeler
|15
|31
This page was updated August 20th, 2021.
Maybe it will just go away if we pretend it doesn’t exist