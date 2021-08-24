Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens announces new board members

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release announcing the selection of new board members for the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation:

Kennesaw, GA (August 24, 2021) — The Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation welcomes community business leaders Pam Robinson, Tammy Weeks and Jeff Krivo to the Foundation Board.

Pam Robinson serves as the Associate of Business Development at ASD/SKY. She moved to the Atlanta area in 1989 and began working for ASD/SKY. Throughout her life, Pam has been involved in social service and civic organizations. At ASD, Pam works with organizations such as @ Promise, and My Sister’s House and IIDA. She also volunteers time to her sorority; Delta Sigma Theta, Kamelion’s Professional Development and the Home Repair Ministry at her church.

Tammy Weeks is the President of Constant Contract Services. She is actively involved in several professional organizations: served on the Executive Board of International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Atlanta as VP of Communications during 2018-20; awarded the IFMA Associate of the Year for 2018 and currently serves on the Communications committee. She is also an active member of Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) GA serving as Co-Chair of the Foundation Development Committee, has served on the Editorial committee, and completed the BOMA Leadership Master’s Program in 2018; She is also a member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), ISSA and American Society for Healthcare Environmental Services (ASHE).

Jeff Krivo serves as the Director, Data Governance with HD Supply Inc., a subsidiary of Home Depot. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Clemson University and an MBA in Information Technology from Kennesaw State University. Jeff and his family have lived in Kennesaw since 2003. His wife Maureen has been volunteering at Smith-Gilbert Gardens for over four years.

“We are very pleased to welcome these new members to our Board,” says Amy Selby, Board President. “They are joining at a pivotal time for the Gardens and I am confident their expertise, insights, and perspectives will contribute in many different ways to our future. We appreciate the dedication and leadership of our Board as they support Smith-Gilbert Gardens, the City of Kennesaw’s botanical garden.”

Serving alongside Selby as Officers of the Smith-Gilbert Garden Foundation are Vice President Chris Graeff, Secretary Steven D. Yancey, Treasurer Lori Kaczynski and Capital Campaign Co-Chair Sherry Gentry.

Established in 2006, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of business, community and political leaders from the metro Atlanta area. The Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation supports the Gardens’ mission to serve as a resource for conservation, education and enjoyment of horticulture, fine arts and historic preservation. The Foundation offers support not only financially, but through vision leadership and program expertise.

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please visit https://www.smithgilbertgardens.com.