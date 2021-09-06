Cobb County Planning Commission meets tomorrow

The Cobb County Planning Commission will meet tomorrow, September 7, 2021 at 9 a.m. for its regular monthly zoning hearing. The meeting will be held at 100 Cherokee Street Marietta, GA 30090.

The following information about COVID precautions was posted with the meeting announcement:

Due to the rise in COVID cases, Cobb County requires the wearing of masks while inside county facilities. Social distancing protocols are also in place in our public meeting spaces, with a 35-person capacity inside our Board of Commissioners meeting room. Any remote participation links will be posted here if available. Residents are encouraged to view these meetings streaming live through CobbTV. Links are available at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV.

You can check out the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting by following this link.

About the Planning Commission

The Planning Commission hearings and recommendations have some of the highest impacts on quality of life in the county of any public body.

Their job is to make recommendations on rezoning requests, special land use request, and other business, and to send those recommendations to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, who make the final decision.

The Planning Commission is described on the Cobb County website as follows:

Established as an advisory Commission to assist the governing authority (BOC) in the administration and enforcement of the Zoning and Planning Act and to prescribe the duties and functions of such commission. The full duties and functions of this Commission are contained in the Cobb County Zoning Ordinance, Section 3-28-9 134-61. Members are appointed for terms which run concurrently with those of the appointing commissioner and are subject to removal with or without cause and without regard to any unexpired term. The Commission Chair is compensated $275.00 per month, the Secretary is compensated $275.00 per month with all other members compensated $250.00 per month.