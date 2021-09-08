Publix donates gift cards to Cobb students, teachers

According to a press release from the Cobb County School District, Publix Super Markets named the Cobb Schools Foundation as one of the recipients of its “Tools for Schools” campaign.

Bruch Humphries, District Manager of Atlanta Central West Region for Publix, along with two local store managers, delivered over $125,000 in gift cards for Cobb students and teachers.

Publix describes Tools for Schools as follows on its website:

When you give to Tools for School, you’re helping students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. In some classrooms, teachers have been known to use their own money to provide these resources. With Tools for School, teachers and students can focus on doing what’s most important. Your contributions support local charities dedicated to helping kids succeed.

According to the press release from the Cobb County School District,

Anyone who has shopped at Publix and opted to support the Tools for School has helped Cobb students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. In some classrooms, teachers have been known to use their own money to provide those resources. Thanks to Tools for School, teachers and students can focus on doing what’s most important—teaching and learning. Contributions through the Tools for School campaign support local charities dedicated to helping kids succeed.

“The Cobb Schools Foundation is overjoyed to receive the generosity of our local Publix shoppers. These gift cards will be distributed throughout the county to serve students in need as well as teachers who are doing all that they can to create the best learning experience for students,” said Frank Wigington, President of Cobb Schools Foundation for the press release.

Of the about 107,000 students who are enrolled in the Cobb County School District, over 40 percent are considered economically disadvantaged.

“The gift cards donated by Publix will go directly towards supporting the needs of those students and teachers in the district,” the press release stated.

About the Cobb Schools Foundation

The Cobb Schools Foundation is described on the foundation’s website as follows:

The Cobb Schools Foundation is a non-profit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees separate from the Cobb County School Board of Education, established to support the needs of students across Cobb County. Now more than ever, is the time to rally together to ensure the students within our county are well served.

For those interested in working with the Cobb Schools Foundation, go here. .