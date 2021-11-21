Avenue East Cobb announces holiday events: from Menorah lighting to pet photos with Santa

North American Properties announced a series of holiday events at Avenue East Cobb, starting with a Menorah lighting on November 30, and capping off the season with pet photos with Santa on December 23.

ATLANTA (November 17, 2021) – New holiday adventures are arriving soon at Avenue East Cobb. Starting November 30 through December 23, the lifestyle center will host a collection of festive events to help the community ring in the most wonderful time of year. Tickets for all seasonal activities at Avenue East Cobb are now available for purchase on the center’s newly revamped website. Christmas Confetti, a holiday pop-up offering home décor goods, is also launching this month and will remain open through December.

“With the holiday season drawing near, our team is putting the finishing touches on the property to ensure it is extra merry and bright for our deserving East Cobb neighbors,” said Sara Hemmer, marketing director at North American Properties (NAP). “We’re so excited to end 2021 on a high note by introducing this elevated experience and can’t wait to create new, magical memories with our Avenue Adventurers.”

This year’s holiday happenings at Avenue East Cobb include:

Menorah Lighting at Avenue East Cobb | November 30 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – In partnership with Chabad of Cobb, Avenue East Cobb will celebrate the third night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony. Starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Boulevard near Kale Me Crazy, guests can enjoy family friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats and more. The first 50 children to arrive will receive a special gift from Chabad of Cobb. The Cobb County Fire Department will also participate in the event, hosting a Gelt Drop from the fire truck’s lift.

Santa’s Avenue Express | December 3 through 18 | 2 to 6 p.m. – On Friday and Saturday afternoons in December, families are invited to take a ride on Santa’s sleigh, led by the newest property amenity, the Avenue Express Train. Tickets for Santa’s Avenue Express are $15 per family of four and include a 10-minute train ride, a one-on-one visit with Santa, and hot chocolate provided by Smallcakes. Guests are encouraged to bring a camera for personal photos. The train will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. and five reservations will be available per hour.In the event of inclement weather, tickets will be exchanged for a personal meet and greet with Santa at the Christmas Confetti pop-up.

Storytime with Santa | December 2 and 16 | 5 and 6 p.m. – Calling Santa’s little helpers: Gather ‘round inside select Avenue East Cobb retailers for a special book reading with the jolly big guy himself. There are four opportunities to experience Storytime with Santa in December at Pottery Barn (two sessions) and High Country Outfitters (two sessions). Tickets are $12 per child (with one adult chaperone), and all attendees will receive wish lists and holiday coloring sheets.

Caroling at Avenue East Cobb | December 3 and 10 | 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. – On two Fridays in December, members of the Dickerson Middle Schoolseventh and eighth gradechoral teams will provide live entertainment for guests visiting the shopping center as they perform a wide range of classic winter, holiday, Christmas and Chanukah favorites.

Santa’s Kitchen | December 9 | Olea Oliva | 5 to 7 p.m.– Avenue East Cobb retailer Olea Oliva is teaming up with Santa to host a build your own cookie jar class for aspiring little bakers on Thursday, December 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. All attendees will receive wish lists and holiday coloring sheets, and Santa will conclude the experience with a book reading. Class space is limited, and tickets are $25 per child (with one adult chaperone). All participants and their family members will also receive 10% their entire purchase from Olea Oliva following the class.

Pet Photos with Santa | December 23 | Gussied Up Pet Boutique | 5 to 7 p.m. – Furry friends need festive holiday photos, too! Stop by the Gussied Up Pet Boutique on Thursday, December 23 for Pet Photos with Santa. No ticketing required; however, availability is first come, first served.

