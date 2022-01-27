Hot Topics

Basketball skills clinic for 6 to 13-year-olds in Marietta

photo of Marietta City HallMarietta City Hall -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 27, 2022

The City of Marietta posted the following to their website, announcing that Marietta Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for a basketball skills clinic for residents between 6 and 13 years of age:

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce registration is open for Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center’s Basketball Skills Clinic.  The Basketball Skills Clinic aims to teach children aged 6-13 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goals of The Basketball Skills Clinic is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games. 

The clinic, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, will run from March 10th- April 16th with practices on Thursdays and Saturdays. Children ages 6-9 will attend clinic on Thursdays from 6PM-7PM & Saturdays from 11AM-12PM.  While youth ages 10-13 will attend on Thursdays from 7PM-8PM & Saturdays from 12PM-1PM. $80 per child for City of Marietta residents & $100 per child non-City residents.

** Please note this is a skills clinic and not a basketball league. There will be no official games played during the session **

For more information or to register please visit the website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

