Basketball skills clinic for 6 to 13-year-olds in Marietta

The City of Marietta posted the following to their website, announcing that Marietta Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for a basketball skills clinic for residents between 6 and 13 years of age:

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce registration is open for Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center’s Basketball Skills Clinic. The Basketball Skills Clinic aims to teach children aged 6-13 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goals of The Basketball Skills Clinic is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games.

The clinic, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, will run from March 10th- April 16th with practices on Thursdays and Saturdays. Children ages 6-9 will attend clinic on Thursdays from 6PM-7PM & Saturdays from 11AM-12PM. While youth ages 10-13 will attend on Thursdays from 7PM-8PM & Saturdays from 12PM-1PM. $80 per child for City of Marietta residents & $100 per child non-City residents.

** Please note this is a skills clinic and not a basketball league. There will be no official games played during the session **

For more information or to register please visit the website.