No current info on Mike Boyce’s condition, but reportedly doctors to meet with family by today

The latest update on the Caring Bridge web page set up for former Cobb Board of Commission Chairman Mike Boyce stated that doctors are expected to give an update on his condition to his family by today.

Sue Ballard Stone, who has been providing updates, wrote yesterday morning:

Good morning! I wanted to let you know that Judy and Mike’ s family feel the love and prayers you are directing their way. This waiting is difficult for them and they are so appreciative of each and every one of you. If not today, for sure tomorrow, they will meet with the Dr.’s to establish Mike’s progress. I will not have another update till after they meet with the Dr.’s. Keep Praying Boldly!!

A previous update, posted on January 22 stated:

Today it has been a week since Mike had his first stroke. He is only allowed visitors, 2 a day, and the same 2 for each day during visiting hours which are only about 3 hrs. Your prayers, love and concern are comfort to his family, thank you!!

All of Mike’s children are in South Bend and have visited with him this week, as well as Judy. They are all talking to him and he is showing signs of recognition by occasionally movement of his feet and legs. The Dr’s love the fact that they are talking with him and playing his playlist from the I POD for the time they are there.

You can read updates, and post messages of encouragement to Chairman Boyce and his family and friends by following this link to the Caring Bridge page.

Background

Former Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce suffered two strokes, and is hospitalized in Indiana.

Boyce defeated fellow Republican Tim Lee in the 2016 primary election and served for a term. He was defeated by current BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in 2020 in a race that ushered in nearly complete Democratic control of county-wide offices for the first time in decades.