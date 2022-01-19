Two arrested in Marietta in an alleged burglary attempt

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, two men, one 53 years old, the other 47, were arrested this morning while allegedly attempting to crawl through the window of a residence.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release described the incident as follows:

At approximately 1:10 AM this morning Cobb County 911 dispatched Marietta Police officers to 466 Birney Street. According to dispatch, a neighbor had observed a suspect crawl through a window and enter the residence. When officers arrived, they could see an individual moving around inside 466 Birney Street. Officers were able to make contact with the homeowner who confirmed they were not home, and no one should be inside. When the suspect did not comply with officers on scene, the Marietta Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was activated. Methodical communications eventually led to two suspects surrendering to our officers. SWAT officers cleared the residence and confirmed no one else was inside at 4:36 AM.

Fifty-three-year-old [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] and forty-seven-year-old [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] were arrested and transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing burglary and obstruction charges. [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] also had an outstanding warrant for felony drug charges.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

