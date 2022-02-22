Flood watch in effect for north Georgia through Wednesday evening

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County is one of the counties listed in its flood watch, although the watch also describes the area most affected as “far north Georgia.”

Here is the message:

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1055 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-231600- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 1055 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight... A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of far north Georgia from this evening until Wednesday evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible across portions of far north Georgia, mainly tonight into Wednesday morning, which could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible across far north Georgia tonight into Wednesday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday... The Flood Watch will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for portions of far north Georgia. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of severe weather or flooding through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.