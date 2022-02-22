Prayer Vigil in Marietta to commemorate Ahmaud Arbery Day

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady sent the following announcement about a prayer vigil in Marietta Square tomorrow to commemorate Ahmaud Arbery Day, recently declared by the Georgia legislature:

February 22, 2022-In observance of the First Inaugural Ahmaud Arbery Day, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. will be holding a prayer vigil on the Marietta Square located at 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta, GA at 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The prayer vigil will feature community and faith leaders who will discuss the significance of the day and the need to stand against hate in our community.

On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was chased down and killed by Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Roddie Bryan. The McMichaels and Bryan were subsequently convicted on State and Federal charges for their roles in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Members of the State of Georgia House of Representatives signed House Resolution 688 which was passed on February 2, 2022 designating February 23rd to be known annually in the State of Georgia as Ahmaud Arbery Day.

For more information concerning the resolution, please see https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/204978.