Cobb weather March 5: partly sunny

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have partly sunny skies Cobb County on Saturday March 5, with a high near 74 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday NightA 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

FridayA 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.