Expect delays this weekend on I-75 between Cumberland Blvd and Mount Paran Road

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that motorists should expect delays on I-75 between Cumberland Blvd and Mount Paran Road as lanes will be closed this weekend for the GDOT’s bridge rehab project.

The press release announced the following scope and schedule for the weekend work:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install lane closures on I-75 between the Mount Paran Road and Cumberland Boulevard overpasses in Fulton County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from Mount Paran Road to Cumberland Boulevard beginning 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.



These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in March 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

Advertisement

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.