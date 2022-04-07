Flood watch in Cobb continues until 8 a.m. Thursday, one final round of storms, then gradually sunny

One final round of storms are expected to hit Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia as our flood watch continues until 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the report from the National Weather Service , we’ll get one final round of storms here in Cobb County , then the skies will clear to partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Here’s what the hazardous weather outlook states:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 1226 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. ...A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA... .DAY ONE...Tonight... One final round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through eastern and central Georgia through the night. The primary threat will be flash flooding with saturated soils receiving an additional half to one and a half inches of rainfall. Other threats will include frequent lightning and strong gusty winds.

7-day forecast

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

March climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Avg. Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .