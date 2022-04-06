Truist Securities to move headquarters to The Battery Atlanta

Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corporation and Braves Development Company announced in a press release that Truist’s investment bank, Truist Securities, will relocate its national headquarters to a building to be constructed in The Battery Atlanta, adjacent to Truist Park.

The press release states:

The 250,000-square-foot building, that will be designed and built to a LEED standard, will be home to approximately 1,000 Truist Securities teammates, feature a state-of-the-art trading floor and be located immediately behind Truist Park—approximately 300 feet from home plate. Truist Securities will occupy approximately half of the building, giving Truist the option to house other Truist teams and expand its business presence over time. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2022 with the building expected to open in 2024.

“The new Truist Securities headquarters in The Battery Atlanta will be a unique location that will help us continue to attract, develop, and retain best-in-class teammates in order to better serve our clients,” said Truist Vice Chair Beau Cummins in the press release. “On the heels of a World Series championship, we’re proud to partner with the Braves and create this exciting new workspace. Our new headquarters will feature sustainable design, state-of-the-art technology, outdoor spaces to empower teammate collaboration, incredible proximity and access to Truist Park, and opportunities throughout the year for our teammates and clients to interact with all the unique amenities available in The Battery Atlanta.”

“We are thrilled to welcome our partner Truist to The Battery Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, President and CEO of Braves Development Company in the press release. “We have tremendous pride in our relationship with Truist, which is rooted in our shared purpose of serving our communities, customers, fans and building championship teams. Now together at The Battery Atlanta, we will further deepen our shared commitment and strong historical partnership.”

“Today’s announcement affirms Truist’s commitment to and investment in Atlanta, and is an exciting expansion of our long partnership with the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves,” said Truist Georgia Regional President Jenna Kelly. “Expanding our presence to The Battery Atlanta allows Truist to have an even more compelling impact across metro Atlanta and unlock new opportunities to advance Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that became Truist Park in the Cumberland area of Cobb County. The stadium, now known as Truist Park, opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.