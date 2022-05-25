Cummings and DeLancy face likely June 21 runoff for House District 39 Democratic Primary

The unofficial vote tally in the Democratic race for Georgia state House District 39 indicates that Terry Cummings and Monica DeLancy will likely face each other in a runoff on June 21.
The winner of that contest would face Republican Olivia Angel in the November 8 general election, although the district is so heavily Democratic that the primary has in the past effectively chosen who will sit in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Delancy, a well-known renters rights advocate in South Cobb, and the founder and director of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, picked up most of her votes in the southernmost part of the district, and Mableton precincts 03 and 02.
Cummings, and attorney and retire U.S. Justice Department official showed the most strength in the northeast corner of the district and in Mableton 04 and Smyrna 7A.
In the unofficial count DeLancy received 1,796 votes for 28.88 percent of the vote, while Cummings received 1,689 votes, or 27.16 percent. The rest of the vote was split among Tamarre Pierre with 21.05 percent, Deborah Johnson, with 19.33 percent and Wanda Lesteranthony with 3.59 percent.
Precinct by Precinct breakdown of the unofficial results
|Precincts
|Terry Cummings
|Monica Evette Delancy
|Deborah Johnson
|Wanda Lesteranthony
|Tamarre Pierre
|Bryant 01
|114
|202
|92
|12
|85
|Bryant 02
|110
|211
|102
|23
|84
|Clarkdale 01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarkdale 02
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harmony-Leland 01
|96
|137
|99
|14
|108
|Harmony-Leland 02
|345
|173
|134
|20
|180
|Lindley 01
|297
|224
|179
|43
|214
|Mableton 01
|181
|171
|157
|41
|224
|Mableton 02
|105
|120
|92
|16
|70
|Mableton 03
|98
|104
|71
|9
|79
|Mableton 04
|74
|51
|37
|9
|54
|Pebblebrook 01
|167
|281
|160
|26
|150
|Riverside 01
|62
|82
|58
|8
|41
|Smyrna 7A
|40
|39
|21
|2
|20
|Total:
|1689
|1796
|1202
|223
|1309
The seat became open with incumbent Democrat Erica Thomas chose not to seek reelection.
About Georgia House District 39
HD-39 is fully contained within Cobb County. It extends from the southern part of Smyrna to the southernmost tip of the county.
During redistricting precincts to the west around the City of Austell and Clarkdale were removed from the district.
