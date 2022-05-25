Hot Topics

Cummings and DeLancy face likely June 21 runoff for House District 39 Democratic Primary

a map of Georgia state House District 39Map of Georgia State House District 39 from the Cobb County website

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 25, 2022

The unofficial vote tally in the Democratic race for Georgia state House District 39 indicates that Terry Cummings and Monica DeLancy will likely face each other in a runoff on June 21.

The winner of that contest would face Republican Olivia Angel in the November 8 general election, although the district is so heavily Democratic that the primary has in the past effectively chosen who will sit in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Delancy, a well-known renters rights advocate in South Cobb, and the founder and director of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, picked up most of her votes in the southernmost part of the district, and Mableton precincts 03 and 02.

Cummings, and attorney and retire U.S. Justice Department official showed the most strength in the northeast corner of the district and in Mableton 04 and Smyrna 7A.

Cumming’s precincts in blue, DeLancy’s in green

In the unofficial count DeLancy received 1,796 votes for 28.88 percent of the vote, while Cummings received 1,689 votes, or 27.16 percent. The rest of the vote was split among Tamarre Pierre with 21.05 percent, Deborah Johnson, with 19.33 percent and Wanda Lesteranthony with 3.59 percent.

Precinct by Precinct breakdown of the unofficial results

PrecinctsTerry CummingsMonica Evette DelancyDeborah JohnsonWanda LesteranthonyTamarre Pierre
Bryant 01114202921285
Bryant 021102111022384
Clarkdale 0100000
Clarkdale 0201000
Harmony-Leland 01961379914108
Harmony-Leland 0234517313420180
Lindley 0129722417943214
Mableton 0118117115741224
Mableton 02105120921670
Mableton 039810471979
Mableton 04745137954
Pebblebrook 0116728116026150
Riverside 01628258841
Smyrna 7A403921220
Total:1689179612022231309

The seat became open with incumbent Democrat Erica Thomas chose not to seek reelection.

About Georgia House District 39

HD-39 is fully contained within Cobb County. It extends from the southern part of Smyrna to the southernmost tip of the county.

During redistricting precincts to the west around the City of Austell and Clarkdale were removed from the district.

