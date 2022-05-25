Cummings and DeLancy face likely June 21 runoff for House District 39 Democratic Primary

The unofficial vote tally in the Democratic race for Georgia state House District 39 indicates that Terry Cummings and Monica DeLancy will likely face each other in a runoff on June 21.

The winner of that contest would face Republican Olivia Angel in the November 8 general election, although the district is so heavily Democratic that the primary has in the past effectively chosen who will sit in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Delancy, a well-known renters rights advocate in South Cobb, and the founder and director of We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, picked up most of her votes in the southernmost part of the district, and Mableton precincts 03 and 02.

Cummings, and attorney and retire U.S. Justice Department official showed the most strength in the northeast corner of the district and in Mableton 04 and Smyrna 7A.

Cumming’s precincts in blue, DeLancy’s in green

In the unofficial count DeLancy received 1,796 votes for 28.88 percent of the vote, while Cummings received 1,689 votes, or 27.16 percent. The rest of the vote was split among Tamarre Pierre with 21.05 percent, Deborah Johnson, with 19.33 percent and Wanda Lesteranthony with 3.59 percent.

Precinct by Precinct breakdown of the unofficial results

Precincts Terry Cummings Monica Evette Delancy Deborah Johnson Wanda Lesteranthony Tamarre Pierre Bryant 01 114 202 92 12 85 Bryant 02 110 211 102 23 84 Clarkdale 01 0 0 0 0 0 Clarkdale 02 0 1 0 0 0 Harmony-Leland 01 96 137 99 14 108 Harmony-Leland 02 345 173 134 20 180 Lindley 01 297 224 179 43 214 Mableton 01 181 171 157 41 224 Mableton 02 105 120 92 16 70 Mableton 03 98 104 71 9 79 Mableton 04 74 51 37 9 54 Pebblebrook 01 167 281 160 26 150 Riverside 01 62 82 58 8 41 Smyrna 7A 40 39 21 2 20 Total: 1689 1796 1202 223 1309

The seat became open with incumbent Democrat Erica Thomas chose not to seek reelection.

About Georgia House District 39

HD-39 is fully contained within Cobb County. It extends from the southern part of Smyrna to the southernmost tip of the county.

During redistricting precincts to the west around the City of Austell and Clarkdale were removed from the district.