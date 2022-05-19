Mixed weather forecast for Cobb County: sunny but with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on May 19, 2022, however, they’ve also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area in the afternoon and evening as the chance of thunderstorms increases during the week. The high is expected to be near 94 degrees.

7-day forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

