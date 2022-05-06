Hot Topics

Republican turnout in Cobb County early voting much higher so far

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 6, 2022

For the first three days of early voting in Cobb County, from May 2 – May 4, the turnout among those who took Republican primary ballots was significantly higher than those who took Democratic ballots, by 4,268 Republicans to 2,510 Democrats.

Here are the tallies, reprinted from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
Monday
May 2, 2022		7461,21930
Tuesday
May 3. 2022		9041,63036
Wednesday
May 4, 2022		8601,41941
Totals2,5104,268107

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued5,486
Returned243
Accepted311
Rejected Ballots2

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM0
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221692156
05/03/20221712755
05/04/20221912208
Totals53171019

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202248741
05/03/2022591524
05/04/2022721500
Totals1793765

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20225140
05/03/20224010
05/04/20224031
Totals13181

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20227819911
05/03/2022902417
05/04/2022902239
Totals25866327

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/20221283485
05/03/202220042116
05/04/202213434316
Totals4621,11237

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022591441
05/03/20221012882
05/04/2022761960
Totals2366283

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202258841
05/03/202274841
05/04/202288800
Totals2202482

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202224100
05/03/202227101
05/04/20222890
Totals79291

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/202289392
05/03/2022108500
05/04/2022102540
Totals2991432

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

DateDemocratic TotalsRepublican TotalsNonpartisan Totals
05/02/2022421023
05/03/2022341080
05/04/2022391417
Totals11535110
