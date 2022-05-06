Republican turnout in Cobb County early voting much higher so far

For the first three days of early voting in Cobb County, from May 2 – May 4, the turnout among those who took Republican primary ballots was significantly higher than those who took Democratic ballots, by 4,268 Republicans to 2,510 Democrats.

Here are the tallies, reprinted from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals Monday

May 2, 2022 746 1,219 30 Tuesday

May 3. 2022 904 1,630 36 Wednesday

May 4, 2022 860 1,419 41 Totals 2,510 4,268 107

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 5,486 Returned 243 Accepted 311 Rejected Ballots 2

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 169 215 6 05/03/2022 171 275 5 05/04/2022 191 220 8 Totals 531 710 19

NORTH: North Cobb Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 48 74 1 05/03/2022 59 152 4 05/04/2022 72 150 0 Totals 179 376 5

SOUTH: South Cobb Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 51 4 0 05/03/2022 40 1 0 05/04/2022 40 3 1 Totals 131 8 1

WEST: Ward Recreation Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 78 199 11 05/03/2022 90 241 7 05/04/2022 90 223 9 Totals 258 663 27

EAST: East Cobb Government Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 128 348 5 05/03/2022 200 421 16 05/04/2022 134 343 16 Totals 462 1,112 37

NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 59 144 1 05/03/2022 101 288 2 05/04/2022 76 196 0 Totals 236 628 3

SMYRNA: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 58 84 1 05/03/2022 74 84 1 05/04/2022 88 80 0 Totals 220 248 2

SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 24 10 0 05/03/2022 27 10 1 05/04/2022 28 9 0 Totals 79 29 1

MABLETON: South Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 89 39 2 05/03/2022 108 50 0 05/04/2022 102 54 0 Totals 299 143 2

NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

Date Democratic Totals Republican Totals Nonpartisan Totals 05/02/2022 42 102 3 05/03/2022 34 108 0 05/04/2022 39 141 7 Totals 115 351 10