Suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department , the department is investigating a suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road.

Here is the public information release:

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Cobb County Police responded to Westbrook Mobile Home Park at 3345 Austell Road to a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and found 58-year-old Raul Medina suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Medina was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. While on scene of the shooting, officers responded to 1185 Lanier Drive (in a nearby residential neighborhood) regarding an armed person. Responding officers heard at least one shot from a wooded area behind the home on Lanier Drive. The Cobb County Police SWAT team then responded and conducted a search of the wooded area. They located 25-year-old Francisco Renovato in a shed behind the home. He was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Advertisement Next of kin have been notified. This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

The Courier will provide more information if and when it becomes available.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”