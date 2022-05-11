Upcoming concerts at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

With the nice spring weather upon us, it’s time for outdoor entertainment, and the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on Floyd Road in Mableton has a lineup of concerts beginning this weekend.

Cobb County published the following schedule for the month in its weekly newsletter:

Enjoy an evening out this summer at Cobb’s Mable House Amphitheatre. This amazing outdoor concert stage has seating at tables, theater style and on the lawn. Bring in your own food for a festive picnic or buy concessions on site. These are the shows coming this month: An Evening of R&B: Tank and Lyfe Jennings

Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

Wade Ford Concert Series: Will Downing, Maysa, Mike Phillips

Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

For tickets, see website. An Evening With Legendary Bands: War And Ohio Players

Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

For tickets, see website. Wade Ford Concert Series: Lalah Hathaway & Robert Glasper

Saturday, May 28, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

For tickets, see website. Wade Ford Concert Series: Cameo, ConFunkShun, Lakeside

Sunday, May 29, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

For tickets, see website.

