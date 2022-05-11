Upcoming concerts at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

With the nice spring weather upon us, it’s time for outdoor entertainment, and the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on Floyd Road in Mableton has a lineup of concerts beginning this weekend.
Cobb County published the following schedule for the month in its weekly newsletter:
Enjoy an evening out this summer at Cobb’s Mable House Amphitheatre. This amazing outdoor concert stage has seating at tables, theater style and on the lawn. Bring in your own food for a festive picnic or buy concessions on site. These are the shows coming this month:
An Evening of R&B: Tank and Lyfe Jennings
Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
For tickets, see website.
Wade Ford Concert Series: Will Downing, Maysa, Mike Phillips
Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
For tickets, see website.
An Evening With Legendary Bands: War And Ohio Players
Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
For tickets, see website.
Wade Ford Concert Series: Lalah Hathaway & Robert Glasper
Saturday, May 28, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
For tickets, see website.
Wade Ford Concert Series: Cameo, ConFunkShun, Lakeside
Sunday, May 29, 7 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
For tickets, see website.
About Mableton
Mableton in an unincorporated Census Designated Place (CDP) in South Cobb.
The U.S. Census Bureau published the following quick facts about Mableton
Mableton CDP, Georgia
total population 40,834 Source: 2020 Decennial Census
median household income $ 68,777 Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
bachelor’s degree or higher 37.8 % Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
employment rate 66.5 % Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
total housing units 16,011 Source: 2020 Decennial Census
without health care coverage 13.0 % Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
total households 15,080 Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Hispanic or Latino (of any race) 9,437 Source: 2020 Decennial Census
