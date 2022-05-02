Woman killed, child in critical condition in pedestrian traffic accident on C.H. James Parkway

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took place on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.

According to investigators from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit, a woman was driving a red 2017 Nissan Sentra eastbound on C.H. James Parkway west of its intersection with Oglesby Road when her car struck the rear of another car.

She continued driving east and came to a stop in the left lane at the intersection with Oglesby Road.

She then got out of the car holding a small child and began walking across C.H. James towards Oglesby Road.

She and the child were struck by a red 2021 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 47-year-old Hiram woman who was driving westbound.

A blue 2016 Ford Taurus driven by a 28-year-old Rockmart woman also struck the woman.

The woman and small child were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead. The child remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

Next of kin have not been notified so the name of the woman has not been released.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”