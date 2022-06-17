Possible scattered thunderstorms in Cobb County, but temperatures might drop slightly lower for a few day

There is a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, this afternoon and evening in Cobb County, Friday June 17. But the good news is that they could come with a slight lowering of the scorching temperatures we’ve been experiencing, at least for a few days.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook due to the possibility of those thunderstorms in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia. We are also still under the heat advisory .

What is in the outlook?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. Advertisement .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary threats. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for much of the forecast area. Heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees are expected. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Temperatures and dew points will decrease slightly this weekend as a weak cold front pushes into the area, but will likely rebound to Heat Advisory criteria on Wednesday and Thursday with widespread highs in the triple digits. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson,

How long does the outlook last?

Both the chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms and the heat advisory will last through much of the afternoon and evening.



About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

