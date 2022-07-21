Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: possibility of downed trees due to already wet soil and damaging winds

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday July 21 due to a high chance of strong thunderstorms and the possibility of downed trees because of the already moist soil.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible today. Early this
morning a line of storms sinking south of out Tennessee will
impact portions of North GA through the morning hours. Additional
thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and
potentially organize into a strong line of storms which will move
south through the area. Damaging winds will be the main threat
which may result in downed trees due to wet soils from previous
days rains. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will also be
possible with any storms today.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…
Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening
across much of the forecast area this weekend into next week.
Some storms each day could become strong to severe capable of
producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall,
however no widespread severe threat is anticipated.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged
to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to
weather.gov/atlanta.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
How long does the danger last?
This outlook is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
