Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: possibility of downed trees due to already wet soil and damaging winds

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday July 21 due to a high chance of strong thunderstorms and the possibility of downed trees because of the already moist soil.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible today. Early this

morning a line of storms sinking south of out Tennessee will

impact portions of North GA through the morning hours. Additional

thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and

potentially organize into a strong line of storms which will move

south through the area. Damaging winds will be the main threat

which may result in downed trees due to wet soils from previous

days rains. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will also be

possible with any storms today.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area this weekend into next week.

Some storms each day could become strong to severe capable of

producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall,

however no widespread severe threat is anticipated.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

This outlook is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

