Cobb Chamber: Lockheed Martin pursuing project that could bring 3,000 jobs to Marietta facility

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that Lockheed Martin is pursuing a contract that could bring 3,000 jobs to Marietta over a 20-year period.

Here is the Chamber’s press release, reprinted below:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is pursuing, through a competitive bid process, a U.S. Department of Defense high-impact aerospace defense project that could potentially create 3,000 high-paying new jobs and over $1.6 billion in new investment to Lockheed Martin’s Marietta facility over the next 20 years.

“More than 70 years ago, Lockheed Martin saw the potential of Georgia and the Atlanta metro area as an advanced manufacturing hub and collaborative partner, and has continued to enhance Georgia’s status as a global leader in the defense and aerospace industries,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s dedication to innovation, backed by our talented and skilled workforce, has supported Lockheed Martin’s growth while providing thousands of Georgians with high-tech opportunities here at home. We firmly support Lockheed Martin’s strategic objectives for their Marietta facility and look forward to an even brighter future together.”

This high-impact aerospace defense project could expand Lockheed Martin’s research, development, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities in Cobb County and allow the company to be more competitive in creating the next generation of the nation’s military aircraft.

According to Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin’s Marietta Site and Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, ”We are excited to partner with Cobb County and the state of Georgia. We hope to achieve affordability targets necessary to bring additional work to the state along with high-paying, high-technology jobs, to ensure Georgia remains a leader in the aerospace industry for decades to come.”

“Lockheed Martin continues to be a major economic driver in our county and state,” said Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber. “The Cobb Chamber is excited to partner with Lockheed Martin, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Development Authority of Cobb County to position Lockheed competitively to bring more innovation and economic viability to our county and region.”

Further information

The Courier contacted Lockheed Martin to ask whether the contract featured in the Chamber’s press release was for the LMXT bridge tanker project.

A spokesperson for the company stated that the project referenced in the announcement from the Cobb Chamber is not the LMXT bridge tanker.

But the spokesperson clarified that if there is a competition for the tanker, and if Lockheed Martin secures that contract, aspects of the project highlighted in the current announcement could be applied to the LMXT bridge tanker.

As we get more details, we will publish updated information.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.