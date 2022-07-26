Victim in Marietta hit-and-run dies of injuries; police seek tips, leads

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Andres Salanic-Sacalxot, the victim of a hit-and-run driver on Sandtown Rd, died of his injuries just before 11:00 p.m. last night.
Background
Here is the previous article on this incident reprinted, along with the Marietta Police Department’s appeal for tips and leads:
The Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release seeking help in apprehending a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in critical condition with life-threatening injuries:
Date: July 25, 2022
Pedestrian Hit and Run – TIPS/LEADS REQUESTED
The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is currently investigating a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured. The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 PM Sunday night July 24th in the parking lot of 814 Sandtown Road.
The initial on-scene investigation revealed that fifty-four-year-old Andres Salanic-Sacalxot of Guatemala was walking in the parking lot when a white work van with ladders on top struck him. The work van fled the scene without attempting to render aid or notify police. Salanic-Sacalxot sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. This crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
Investigators are asking the public and media for help spreading this message. Information related to this crash can be sent in via the MPD Tip Line number (770-794-6990) or by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404-577-8477).
