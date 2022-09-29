The dry before the storm: High fire danger statement issued for Cobb due to strong winds

Despite the approaching rains from Hurricane Ian, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warns of high danger of fire in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia.

The high fire danger is due to dry fuel conditions and high winds that are expected to exist in the afternoon and evening today, Thursday September 29.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS…

Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along

with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay

above 25 percent.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities

whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,

use extreme caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs



How long does the danger last?

The rains from Hurricane Ian are expected to move into the region Friday, so the absence of dry fuel lowers the fire danger.

What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

