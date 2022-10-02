Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and low cost resources that many of them do not know are available to our 55+ population. This Free Resources for Seniors Expo takes place on October 14 from 10am to 2pm at the Cobb Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta 30064.



Some of the array of resources are free health insurance evaluations, information on emergency housing, free high tech phones for the hearing impaired, free Medicare counseling and fraud prevention, and free computer literacy training. This event presents a valuable opportunity which should not be passed up.

Some of the resources provided at the Seniors Expo

The flyer for the event lists the following resources that will be available:

Free phone for hearing impaired

Free homecare consultation

Info on assistance programs for elderly

Free computer literacy training

Free photo ID for voting, etc.

Senior Services Information

Free continuing education

Free home safety evaluation

Free assistance with health insurance plans

About the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County

On its website the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County describes the purpose and formation of its organization as follows:

In 1973 the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County GA was formed. Many of the founding members were members of the Cobb business community. The mission of the Council was to unite the senior citizens of Cobb County GA and determine their needs. Senior Citizens members of the Marietta-Cobb Community Service Center, Marietta Parks and Recreation Department and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) combined to help the Council become a reality. Ideas and goals of existing senior citizen groups in the Metro Atlanta area were shared with the new Council. The Cobb County Commission donated space for the Council to meet in the Civic Center.

The organization holds several notable events each year, including a Legislative Senior Issues Forum and the Senior Citizens Expo, and provides services such as the Vial of Life, “an easy way for seniors or anyone to have important medical information on hand just in case of an emergency.”