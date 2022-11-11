Overnight lane closures Friday and Sunday on Lake Acworth Drive/SR 92

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on Friday and Sunday nights on SR 92/Lake Acworth Drive.

The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:

ACWORTH — Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install single lane closures on State Route 92/Lake Acworth Drive in Cobb County this weekend for activities related to the SR 92 Widening and Reconstruction project between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway and Glade Road. When complete, this project will enhance driver and pedestrian safety and traffic mobility through the corridor.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one lane will be closed on SR 92 eastbound and westbound between North Cobb Parkway and Glade Road on Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings. On-site signage and flaggers will direct traffic through the project area as work crews mill and pave the roadway.

This $63.6 million mobility ad safety project includes widening SR 92 into a four-lane divided roadway with a center raised median, 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side. Also included is the construction of a new bridge over SR 293/CSX railroad and a new bridge over Allatoona Lake.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .