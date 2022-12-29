Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:

On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a 911 call for multiple juveniles playing on a partly frozen lake with one possibly fallen in.

Prior to our arrival Kennesaw PD and Cobb County PD worked together to rescue one 16-year-old male from the icy waters. The patient was transported by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service to Kennestone hospital. Truck 8, Engine 8, and Squad 16 Technical Rescue Technicians immediately began search and rescue operations for the second 16-year-old male. Cobb PD provided drone searchsupport.

At approximately 6:50 pm rescuers located the second victim, extricated him to the embankment and began resuscitation efforts. Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service and two Cobb Fire personnel transported the patient to Kennestone hospital.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, despite the responders efforts, the second victim did not survive the incident and was pronounced deceased. Cobb County Medical Operations responded to the incident to provide additional medical care to the responders.

Four rescue personnel were treated for extensive cold exposure. Surface water temps were recorded as low as 28 degrees, rescuers were in the water for up to one hour and twenty minutes.

One was transported to an area hospital for hypothermia treatment, and another received treatment for abrasions sustained during rescue efforts.

All responders have been released from medical care and are recovering.

We would like to thank all our public safety partners that responded to this incident for their coordination. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic incident.

Danz wrote in the email containing the public information release, “We will not be providing any additional details regarding any names or condition updates of any parties involved.”