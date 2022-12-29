Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for planting at Marietta City Club Golf Course

The Marietta Tree Keepers needs volunteers to help plant trees at the Marietta City Club Golf Course on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Sign-in and refreshments will begin at 9 a.m. and the planting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Marietta City Club Golf Course is located at 510 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, Georgia 30064

This free event is open to people of all ages.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website provides the following information:

“Briefly: Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to help plant trees at the Marietta City Club Golf Course on Saturday, January 14th at 9:00am. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather.

“Background

“Keep your 2023 New Year’s Resolution of giving back to your community and come out and join us for our January Tree Planting. We will be planting trees at The City Club Golf Course at the Hilton/Marietta Conference Center in Marietta. The address is: 510 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, Georgia 30064. The date is Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 9:00am.

“Meet at the back of the clubhouse for golf cart transportation to the site on the grounds. Location phone number is 770-528-GOLF (4653). Directions: From I-75 take exit 263 (120 South Loop), go west 3.5 miles to Powder Springs Street (360), turn left, approximately 1/4 mile on the right, turn into the entrance of the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Conference Center. The City Club Marietta clubhouse is to the left of the hotel.

“Please join us as we plant trees to reforest our community. Grab a friend or a family member and donate your Saturday morning to help Marietta Tree Keepers put more trees in the ground. Dress for the weather, which is expected to be cold. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rescheduled date. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

“Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 5,500 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.”

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

People

