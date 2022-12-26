Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG AND JUST

SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 20 CORRIDOR…

Advertisement

“A fast-moving low pressure system will bring the potential for

light snow to Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta`s southern

suburbs.

“Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to

move into metro Atlanta between 7 PM and 9 PM and quickly spread

south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between

1 AM and 2 AM.

“A trace to a couple of hundredths of snow could

accumulate. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this

morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or

intensity of this system.”

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Henry

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .